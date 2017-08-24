Organizers of the 9th Annual Ag Innovation Showcase have announced that Adrian Percy, Ph.D., head of research and development, Bayer Crop Science, will be the keynote speaker on September 12, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis, MO. Percy’s experience and notable background in crop science and protection will bring a unique viewpoint to the showcase with particular relevance to the event’s audience of early-stage innovators. The three day event will be held September 11 – 13, 2017.

The contribution by Percy will compliment diverse topics on ag science and innovation to be covered at the event. Major showcase themes for this year include Ingredients and Markets, Decontamination and Disease Detection, Beneficials and Biologics, Genetics, Forecast and Visualization, and Recovery of Inputs.

“We are thrilled that Adrian Percy will serve as a keynote speaker at this year’s Ag Innovation Showcase,” said Sam Fiorello, chief operating officer, Danforth Plant Science Center and president, Bio Research & Development (BRDG) Park. Danforth and BRDG are partners with Larta Institute in organizing the Showcase. “Adrian is someone in the ag-tech sector that truly understands the vital role of ag innovation, coming from companies large and small, to deliver real world solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems.”

Percy has held numerous positions in the Research and Development departments of the Crop Science division of Bayer and its legacy companies in France, Germany and the USA. These include leading crop protection development activities in North America as well as regulatory affairs activities across the globe for all Crop Science technology platforms, including Seeds & Traits, Crop Protection and Environmental Science. He is a member of the Research and Development Executive Committee of Bayer and a Member of the Board of Trustees for the Bayer Science & Education Foundation. Most recently, Percy led the launch of Bayer’s Grants4Targets initiative, a program aimed at finding innovative approaches in the field of weed, disease and pest control in crop plants.

“Dr. Percy’s knowledge and involvement with ag innovation will underscore the richness of agtech topics to be discussed at this year’s Ag Innovation Showcase,” said Rohit Shukla, CEO of Larta Institute. “We know that he will provide us with a perspective on the risks and opportunities in agriculture, where multiple technological innovations are converging to create extraordinary promise in our quest to feed the world,” he added.

Currently in its 9th year, the Ag Innovation Showcase is the nation’s premier event for the discussion and showcasing of innovations in the agtech space, connecting talented innovators with influential investors to help create sustainable solutions in the industry. Drawing people from across the globe, the annual event features a diverse array of speakers, entrepreneurs, academics and industry leaders. On tap at the Showcase are cutting edge solutions in agriculture including microbials, genomics, phenotyping, data and machine learning, soil health, and more. The event is hosted by the Larta Institute, Donald Danforth Plant Science Center and BRDG Park.

To register and for information, please visit http://www.agshowcase.com/

About the Ag Innovation Showcase

Established in 2009, the Ag Innovation Showcase is the world’s premier event focusing on the convergence of agriculture and technology. It brings together those with a significant stake in agriculture and agricultural technology – innovators, researchers, government agencies, corporations, investors and others – to promote investment in cutting-edge technology and innovation to meet the world’s growing food and fuel supply needs.

About Larta Institute

Larta Institute, founded in Los Angeles in 1993, is an internationally recognized and mission-driven innovation accelerator that provides a runway of success for world-changing ideas in healthcare, agriculture and energy. Larta Institute has helped more than 10,000 companies transform ideas into commercialized innovations that feed, fuel and heal the world. With a global network of entrepreneurs, mentors, investors, industry leaders, research institutions, government agencies and support organizations, Larta conducts commercialization assistance programs throughout the U.S. and in more than 20 countries. Follow us on Twitter @LartaInstitute.

Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

Founded in 1998, the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is a not-for-profit research institute with a mission to improve the human condition through plant science. Research, education and outreach aim to have impact at the nexus of food security and the environment, and position the St. Louis region as a world center for plant science. The Center’s work is funded through competitive grants from many sources, including the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. To keep up to date with Danforth Center’s current operations and areas of research, please visit, http://www.danforthcenter.org/, featuring information on Center scientists, news, and the “Roots & Shoots” blog. Follow us on Twitter at @DanforthCenter.

Bio Research & Development Growth (BRDG) Park

Bio Research & Development Growth (BRDG) Park at the Danforth Plant Science Center helps life science companies bridge research, resources and relationships to achieve commercial success. In addition to providing world-class wet laboratories, office space and a prominent incubator, BRDG Park’s location on the Danforth Center’s campus facilitates access to the intellectual capital of top scientists, as well as to greenhouses, growth chambers, microscopy and proteomics facilities and other vital resources. Located in suburban St. Louis County, Mo., BRDG Park is a development of Wexford Science & Technology, LLC, a real estate company exclusively focused on partnering with universities, academic medical centers and research institutions to develop vibrant, mixed-use Knowledge Communities built upon a foundation of research, discovery, entrepreneurial activity, and commercial collaboration. Follow us on Twitter @BRDG Park

