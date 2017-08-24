The American Trakehner Association Announces 2017 Convention

American Trakehner Association

The American Trakehner Association (ATA) is pleased to announce its 2017 Convention to be held Nov. 8-12 at Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) in Tryon, North Carolina. The ATA convention will once again be held in conjunction with the Young Horse Show Series.

The ATA convention will feature an array of activities from board meetings to stallion inspections, mare inspections, the mare performance test, branding, a jumping derby and much more – all showcasing the versatile Trakehner horse. A complete schedule of events and registration information is available on the ATA website -- http://americantrakehner.com/Conventions/.

Olympian David O'Connor will offer a Dressage, Show Jumping & Cross Country clinic on Nov. 8 and 9 open to all breeds as well as ATA members and non-members.

A Jumping Derby will be held in the George Morris Arena on Saturday, Nov. 11. It is open to all breeds and to both ATA members and non-members.

Mare, stallion and young horse inspections will take place on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11. This provides horse owners the opportunity to present their horses for approval into the ATA studbooks. The mare performance test will also take place during this time. All of these activities offer participants a tremendous learning experience. All horses that are presented for inspection must be pre-registered with the ATA.

The inspection process is clearly defined on the ATA website, but includes the following elements:



Stand to be measured (height, girth and canon bone).

Walk and trot on a hard surface (sometimes asphalt).

Walk and trot on a triangle in an arena (usually sand or other soft footing).

Walk, trot, and canter at liberty in an arena.

Stallions must also free jump three obstacles. Mares do not jump.

Walk for final evaluation before the results are announced.

A special thanks to all of the sponsors for making the convention possible and to all the stallion owners for their donations to the Stallion Service Auction.

To register for the ATA Convention, the David O’Connor clinic or the Jumping Derby, visit http://americantrakehner.com/Conventions/. To reserve on-site lodging or golf carts at TIEC, call 828-863-1015, email lodging(at)tryon.com or visit https://tryon.coth.com/bookings/new-booking.

About The American Trakehner Association

The American Trakehner Association (ATA) was established in 1974 as a non-profit association of breeders, owners and friends for the promotion and preservation, in the Western Hemisphere, of the warmblood horse of Trakehner origin. The ATA serves a number of purposes including:



Maintaining a public registry of Trakehner horses.

Marking and branding approved stallions, mares and foals with the Association's corporate seal.

Disseminating information to breeders, owners and friends pertaining to the breeding and raising of Trakehner horses.

Promoting the performance of the Trakehner horse in dressage, three-day eventing, hunting, jumping, driving and other sporting disciplines.

Encouraging a public understanding of the Trakehner horse, its breeding and performance.

For more information on the ATA, visit http://www.AmericanTrakehner.com or https://www.facebook.com/AmericanTrakehnerAssociation/.