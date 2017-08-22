Local Woman Entrepreneur Brings Pet Wants to Southern Minneapolis

Helen Fields I’m looking forward bringing Pet Wants to my community and giving pet families a convenient way to feed their animals high-quality food.

Helen Fields is pleased to announce that she’s bringing a new, high-quality pet food option to families in her community with her new business, Pet Wants Minneapolis Southern Metro.

Pet Wants’ carefully developed proprietary pet food is slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, high-quality ingredients once per month, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. Pet Wants Minneapolis Southern Metro offers multiple blends of dog and cat food as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.

Pet Wants Minneapolis Southern Metro is a mobile business and offers free, personal delivery to Dakota and Scott counties and the cities of Eagan, Burnsville, Apply Valley and Savage.

Fields first learned about Pet Wants when her sister sent her the website as a food option for her pets. The more research Fields did, the more she realized Pet Wants would be a great option not only for her dogs – who she was home cooking for – but also for other pets in her community. Now Fields is looking forward to putting her passion for pets and her 15 years in sales and marketing together to make Pet Wants a successful local business.

“I have two Coton De Tulears, Maci and Rose, and I know proper nutrition is key to making sure they get what they need to live long, healthy lives. They are my four-legged children and I want to do the best I can for them,” Fields said. “Opening a business wasn’t in my plans – not even close – but when I learned about Pet Wants and tried it with my dogs, I realized this was something special. I’m looking forward bringing Pet Wants to my community and giving pet families a convenient way to feed their animals high-quality food.”

In addition to being made fresh monthly, Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.

“I think sometimes we get in a rut of doing the same things the same way over and over again without realizing it. Sometimes we give our pets the same food we’ve always given them without thinking about the ingredients or how long it’s been sitting on a shelf. It’s habit,” Fields said. “It doesn’t hurt to try our food and I know you’ll see the difference if you give it a shot. Our pets are only getting the food we give them, so we owe it to them to make sure it’s quality food with the nutrition they need.”

“Pet Wants is unique because it’s great food made from clean resources and sold by good people. We aren’t a big box company - we genuinely care about nutrition, animals and families,” she added.

To learn more about Pet Wants or to get a pet food sample, call (651)955-6260, email HFields(at)PetWants(dot)com or visit http://petwantsmspsouthernmetro.com/.

About Pet Wants: Pet Wants was started by Michele Hobbs out of love for her pets and frustration. Veterinarians were unable to help relieve her dog’s painful skin allergies. After doing much research, Michele discovered the national dog food brand she trusted was not fresh, not all natural, and lacked sufficient nutrition and – when pet food sits in warehouses and store shelves for months and months – it loses even more nutritional value. She was committed to developing a better solution for all dogs and cats. Their food is exclusively crafted. It’s fresh, healthy and slow-cooked with no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products. They source only the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice, and other ingredients. Fresh ingredients make for better food… and better health for pets. And since they never use corn, wheat, soy or dyes, the common pet health problems associated with these ingredients are no longer worries. Their fresh food is conveniently delivered to the customer within weeks of production, not months. Roughly half of Pet Wants products are sold through their store and half through their convenient, home-delivery program. You can learn more at http://www.PetWants.com.