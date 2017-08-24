UberMedia, the company that provides the highest quality mobile data solutions trusted by businesses to creatively solve their persistent challenges, has been named one of LA’s Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal. UberMedia was ranked #4 out of 30 finalists the “Medium Sized Company” category.

This annual program, now in its eleventh year, was conducted by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group. Companies from across the region entered a two-part survey process. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, accounting for approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, representing 75 percent of the total evaluation.

“We are honored to receive this award and to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal,” said UberMedia CEO Gladys Kong. “It is a reflection of how I feel walking into this office every day, and what a privilege it is to work with this special group. UberMedia is first and foremost a hardworking and committed team. That’s what drives our innovation, it’s what delivers value for our clients and partners.”

Founded by Bill Gross in 2010, UberMedia is a data and technology company that provides the best location intelligence to power mobile advertising, attribution measurement, and data insights. UberMedia’s unique mobile location intelligence engine refines, analyzes and contextualizes mobile data to creatively solve business challenges in a way that has never been done before. The company is based in Pasadena, CA.

