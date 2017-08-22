Jim Hunter Our franchisees are finding success by offering professional, quality services and building those relationships with their customers. I am so proud of the work they are doing each and every day.

A franchise system can only be as strong as the franchisees out in the community each and every day. That’s why, this August 26 – Franchise Appreciation Day, House Doctors is taking a minute to say “thank you” to their franchisees.

“House Doctors is lucky to have such an amazing group of franchisees who are dedicated not only to the success of their local office, but also to the growth and success of other House Doctor’s franchisees across the country. All our franchisees work together to help everyone improve to benefit the House Doctors system as a whole,” House Doctors President and CEO Jim Hunter said. “With our busy lives today, we often forget to say ‘thank you’. Franchise Appreciation Day offers us a great time to stop and offer a serious, heart-felt thank you to our franchisees. I firmly believe we now have some of the best.”

The House Doctors franchise offers professional handyman services focused on professionalism, service excellence and quality workmanship. Their goal is to make home improvements easier for customers by being on time, doing the job right and offering a one year workmanship guarantee. House Doctors currently has more than 40 franchises across the country, from Boston to Denver, with many now owning multiple territories.

“You can give a franchisee all the tools in the world, but if they aren’t dedicated to building relationships and growing their own business, it’s not going to work. Our franchisees are finding success by offering professional, quality services and building those relationships with their customers. I am so proud of the work they are doing each and every day,” Hunter said.

As part of their thank you, the House Doctors corporate team is sending lunch, apparel and other fun surprises to their franchisees and team members. This was no small task ordering pizza and sending care packages to all the House Doctor’s community.

“We’d love to be able to take each and every one of them out to lunch to celebrate, but of course we can’t be in all our locations at once, so we thought this would be a nice gesture,” Hunter said.

About House Doctors

House Doctors Handyman Service has been helping homeowners across the United States with home repair and light remodeling projects for more than 20 years. Our friendly, insured and bonded craftsmen are scheduled to be there on time and are committed to complete customer satisfaction. Each of our technicians are experienced in home maintenance, product installations and a variety of home improvements. We’re so confident in our team and products that every job we perform comes with a one-year guarantee.