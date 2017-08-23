Turning Patient Responsibility into Lasting Loyalty Grattan’s considerable industry know-how, infectious energy and passion for the patient experience are an ideal addition to a team that’s dedicated to playing the game at a much higher level.

Loyale Healthcare today announced the addition of Grattan Smith, Vice President Business Development and Sector Growth. Mr. Smith joins other recent high-profile hires including Frank Massi, Chief Revenue Officer and Shirley Straka, Vice President Sales.

Mr. Smith’s healthcare career began in 1993, helping physician practices and hospitals automate their clinical and financial processes to gain operational efficiencies. He has held leadership roles with Benchmark Systems of Virginia/PCN; Siemens/Shared Medical Systems; and McKesson-RelayHealth, where he was instrumental in the development and growth of RelayHealth’s indirect business channel.

Since earning his MBA, Grattan’s distinguished career has included award-winning performances in direct and indirect sales, business development, and consulting. Specializing in revenue cycle solutions and services, his clients have included some of healthcare’s most admired companies including: McKesson, Cerner, Athena Health, ZirMed, TransUnion, HCA, and Conifer Health Solutions.

“Loyale is setting a new standard for the way healthcare providers and Revenue Cycle companies engage with patients”, stated Frank Massi, Loyale Chief Revenue Officer. “Grattan’s considerable industry know-how, infectious energy and passion for the patient experience are an ideal addition to a team that’s dedicated to playing the game at a much higher level.”

“I don’t think there is any doubt that the healthcare industry has reached a crossroad”, claimed Mr. Smith. “By powering more rewarding patient relationships, Loyale is the perfect solution to the challenges of access, affordability and provider financial performance. I am more than excited to be a part of that solution.”

About Loyale

Loyale Healthcare is reinventing the way healthcare providers engage financially with their patients. Since 1990, Loyale companies have helped providers in the healthcare and higher education industries connect with their customers more meaningfully and more successfully. By empowering healthcare providers to treat a patient’s financial experience with the same level of care devoted to the patient’s clinical experience, Loyale Healthcare Turns Patient Responsibility into Lasting Loyalty. Based in Lafayette, California, Loyale serves healthcare providers across the U.S.