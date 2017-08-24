OSM Worldwide has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as one of the fastest growing companies in the United States by Inc. Magazine.

OSM Worldwide, a leader in the parcel logistics industry, was once again recognized by Inc. magazine on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, an annual ranking of the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Ranked 2860 on the list, OSM Worldwide grew by 119% over three years.

"We are extremely proud to once again earn recognition as one of America's fastest growing companies," said Gaston Curk, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, OSM Worldwide. "Our incredible growth is a direct result of our ability to expedite parcel shipping for companies so their customer’s packages deliver fast and economically.”

OSM Worldwide is a preferred partner of the USPS. The exclusive OSM Premium Network expedites the delivery of packages through optimized processing and routing. The efficiency of the network means packages are handled less, resulting in less damage, less missorts, and more economical rates. OSM Worldwide expedited packages are consistently delivered to residents within an average of three days nationwide.

About OSM Worldwide

A leading provider of domestic and international shipping solutions, OSM Worldwide reaches millions of addresses across the United States and around the globe. Our award-winning OSM Premium Network, available only to our partners, empowers businesses to affordably and reliably ship packages anywhere in the nation in as few as 1-5 days. In addition to being a recognized USPS preferred shipping partner and recipient of the USPS Mail Solutions Award, OSM maintains partnerships with leading postal authorities in nations across the globe. Our partners enjoy a spectrum of individualized delivery options and cost-efficient shipping solutions with professional customer service.

To learn more about the INC 5000 fastest growing company list visit: Inc.com/inc5000.com

To learn more, visit http://www.osmworldwide.com/

RELIABLE DELIVERY | EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE | ECONOMICAL RATES

866.681.7867

osmworldwide.