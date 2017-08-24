2017 Inc. 5000 Being honored as one of the fastest growing companies in America four years in a row requires a fantastic and dedicated team, and that’s exactly what we’ve got here.

CATMEDIA, a leading government service provider for program and human resources management in the fields of training and creative services, ranked 1,359 overall on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies. This marks the fourth consecutive year that CATMEDIA has been named to the list. The company has ranked in the top 100 fastest-growing companies for the past three years. CATMEDIA ranks No. 83 among government services firms nationally.

“Being honored as one of the fastest growing companies in America four years in a row requires a fantastic and dedicated team, and that’s exactly what we’ve got here,” said CATMEDIA founder and CEO Catherine Downey. “I can’t express enough gratitude for our outstanding CATMEDIA colleagues and clients for our incredible growth.”

In the past year, CATMEDIA has grown by 300.01% and generated $20.2 million in revenue. CATMEDIA has achieved such positive growth by investing in processes that assist clients, enhance communication, and maximize organizational efficiency. As a result of the company’s extensive growth and success, CATMEDIA hasattracted new partners while also recruiting and developing new talent. CATMEDIA’s federal government clients include the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

The Inc. 5000 is one of the most prestigious awards in business and recognizes companies that are industry leaders in generating jobs and revenue. Launched in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list honors the fastest growing, privately held companies in the U.S. Other notable brands such as Microsoft, GoPro, and Zappos have also received Inc. 5000’s recognition for their remarkable growth. See the full 2017 Inc. 5000 list here.

ABOUT CATMEDIA:

CATMEDIA is an award-winning Inc. 500 company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 1997, the company specializes in advertising, creative services, media production, program management, training, and human resource management. As a Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), CATMEDIA provides world-class customer service and innovative solutions to government and commercial clients. Current CATMEDIA clients include Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Office of Personnel Management (OPM), and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

