The law firm of Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A. proudly announces that Kerry Staton, one of its founding partners, has been named a 2018 Lawyer of the Year® from Best Lawyers®. This is an honor bestowed on only one attorney in each practice area in each designated location. Mr. Staton is Lawyer of the Year® in the area of plaintiff's medical malpractice representation for the Baltimore metropolitan area.

This is Mr. Staton’s second recognition as Lawyer of the Year®, having also been selected in 2013. He has additionally been recognized ten times since 2008 as a Best Lawyer®. A graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law, Mr. Staton is a Fellow of The American College of Trial Lawyers, the American Board of Trial Advocates, the International Society of Barristers, the Maryland Association for Justice and the American Association for Justice.

Mr. Staton was recognized as a 2014 Top Rated Lawyer in Medical Malpractice Law by American Lawyer Media® and a Top 100 Lawyer by Maryland Super Lawyers® from 2013 to the present. He has also been a consistent member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, as well as the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum from 2007 to the present. Mr. Staton was recently honored by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA) with the 2017 Top 10 Attorney Award for the State of Maryland. An accolade given to less than one percent of all attorneys, the NAOPIA award acknowledges outstanding accomplishments by personal injury attorneys nationwide.

Mr. Staton's resolve is strongly influenced by his mother, who was severely brain injured due to a negligent surgical procedure. The pursuit of justice for his mother started Mr. Staton on a road where he has consistently fought and advocated for the rights of people injured by medical malpractice.

"I chose the practice of law as a profession because of a desire to serve the community and to provide equal access to justice for persons most deserving but without financial resources," he explained.

The Lawyer of the Year® Selection Process

Lawyer of the Year® is awarded as part of the Best Lawyer® designation, a peer review process that recognizes the outstanding accomplishments of lawyers across the country. After a nomination process, fellow attorneys provide personal assessments of each nominee. The selection committee than reviews all feedback and narrows the list of potential honorees. Attorneys with the highest level of peer feedback are recognized with the Lawyer of the Year® designation.

Providing the residents of Washington DC, Maryland and Baltimore with award-winning legal representation

The lawyers of Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A. have proudly served the residents of Baltimore, Maryland and Washington DC for more than 30 years. Leading some of the state’s largest class-action settlements. Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A. attorneys are consistently recognized for providing quality legal representation. Help them congratulate Mr. Staton for his selection as Lawyer of the Year®.

For more information about Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A. or the Lawyer of the Year® selection, call their office at 410-234-1000 or visit https://www.sfspa.com.