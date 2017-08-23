The Exhibitor New Product and Technology Showcase highlights the latest technologies and solutions from exhibitors.

SAE International’s 35th Annual Brake Colloquium & Exhibition announces the extensive list of special events offered during the 2017 show from September 24-27 in Orlando, FL. Comprised of professional development seminars and product and technology showcase sessions, these special events provide participants with opportunities to further their knowledge alongside fellow industry members.

Dates and programming highlights for the Special Events are as follows:

The Exhibitor New Product and Technology Showcase highlights the latest technologies and solutions from exhibitors via 10-minute, TED-like oral presentations presented during lunch or networking breaks on the exhibit floor.

Monday, September 25

9:30 a.m. Do you know that Zirconia has multiple faces?

12:20 p.m. The Importance and Best Practices for Properly Preparing Brake Calipers

12:35 p.m. Generation 5 Wheel Bearing with Alternative Brake Rotor Mounting Location

3:15 p.m. Rapid iETEK, Measurement of Dynamic Modulus on Intact Brake Pads

Tuesday, September 26

9:30 a.m. A New Standard for Low-Friction Brake Coatings: Molykote®

D-6600 Anti-Friction Coating

12:20 p.m. New Product from Superior Graphite: Purified Needle Coke (PNC)

12:35 p.m. Dust Suppressants - Addressing Manufacturing Mix Issues

3:15 p.m. IMERYS Group Solutions for Friction Materials

Professional Development Seminars are full-day seminars designed to offer a more in-depth understanding of relevant industry topics. Seminars¬

September 28, 2017 from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Brake Friction Materials: Testing, Quality and Selection provides an introduction to brake lining raw materials and formulation, manufacturing, quality control, and testing. The course covers the critical elements that must be reviewed before arriving at a lining selection decision. Different classes of friction material and their use will be defined.

The Tire as a Vehicle Component seminar explains how tire forces and moments are generated under different operating and service conditions and, in turn, demonstrates how these forces and moments influence various vehicle responses such as braking, handling, ride, and high-speed performance. The content focuses on the fundamentals of tire behavior in automobiles, trucks, and farm tractors, but also includes experimental and empirical results, when necessary.

September 29, 2017 from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm

Tire and Wheel Safety Issues covers these facets of tire safety phenomena. Engineering fundamentals are discussed and illustrated with numerous practical examples and case studies of current public interest.

For more information about Brake Colloquium & Exhibition, special events, the technical program, or to register for the event, please visit http://www.sae.org/brake.

To request media credentials, email pr@sae.org or call 1-724-772-8522.

