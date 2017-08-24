Dr. Tara Bartlett We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bartlett to our unique group of women healthcare providers,” ~ Dr. Lela Emad

Dr. Tara C. Bartlett, DO joins the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group to become the newest member of a team of healthcare professionals made up of compassionate, expert doctors, midwives, nurses and medical assistants, all aimed at providing unmatched care to patients. Dr. Tara C. Bartlett, D.O., is a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist. She graduated from University of California, Los Angeles as a Phi Beta Kappa with High Honors. She holds a B.S. degree in Biology with a minor in Global Studies. Dr. Bartlett obtained her medical degree at Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine in California. She completed her residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Dr. Bartlett holds numerous awards and certifications including Da Vinci robotic surgery certification. She is trained in minimally invasive robotic and laparoscopic surgery, hysteroscopic surgery, myosure device, novasure endometrial ablation, nexplanon insertion, and intrauterine device placement. She has participated in a number of research projects pertaining to her specialty including HPV genotyping research.

Dr. Bartlett has a special interest in international medicine and was awarded the Rafi Younoszai International/Cross-Cultural Health Scholarship Award in 2013. She has participated in medical outreach providing OB/GYN services for areas with minimal healthcare access in Peru, the Dominican Republic, and northern Spain. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Bartlett as the newest physician to join our unique group of women healthcare providers,” says Dr. Lela Emad of the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group. “We are honored to have her in our practice. With this addition, both staff and patients gain a very talented and caring physician focused on providing quality support and unmatched healthcare to patients.”

About the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group

With a team made up of compassionate, expert doctors, midwives, nurses and medical assistants aimed at providing unmatched care to patients, the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group offers a full range of obstetrics and gynecology services to women in the North Bay region. Services offered include;



General gynecological health screenings

State-of-the-art diagnostics

Comprehensive pregnancy and postpartum care

Full midwifery services

Minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery

Uro-gynecological procedures

Incontinence care

Menopause care

Laser hair reduction, skin care and Botox Cosmetic

Along with Dr. Bartlett, the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group’s staff of physicians includes; Lela Emad, MD, Shazah Khawaja, MD, Amita Kachru, MD, and Susan Logan, MD. Together, these doctors share a unique whole-body approach to medicine as they strive to find the underlying causes of a woman’s health problems, rather than simply treating the symptoms. Every one of the health professionals at Women’s OB/GYN is committed to both alleviating short-term ailments and maximizing long-term health.

The Women's OB/GYN Medical Group strives to better the lives of all women with a holistic approach to women’s health. To learn more about these fine physicians and the many services provided by the Women’s OB/GYN Medical Group visit the website. Call for an appointment at (707) 579-1102.