ColonialWebb Named Accredited Quality Contractor by ABC

ColonialWebb of Richmond, VA today announced that its status as an Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) has been renewed by the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC).

“Associated Builders and Contractors is pleased to honor ColonialWebb with Accredited Quality Contractor status for its commitment to excellence in construction, its workforce and the communities it helps build,” said 2017 ABC National Chair Chuck Goodrich, president of Gaylor Electric, Indianapolis. “ColonialWebb earned this recognition for world-class safety performance, a strong record of investment in a talented and well-trained workforce, diversity leadership and community service.”

Launched in 1993, ABC’s AQC program provides recognition to world-class construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas of corporate responsibility:



Quality

Safety (ABC Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) Gold, Platinum or Diamond level required)

Employee benefits

Training

Community relations and diversity

In achieving AQC status, each member company takes the following pledge:

As an Accredited Quality Contractor, our company is committed to providing our clients with the highest quality construction services and we care deeply about our employees and the communities in which we build. We are proud to be part of the construction industry and are dedicated to the principle of free enterprise. We commit ourselves to serve our communities and to provide our employees with the skills they need to work safely and productively in order to meet the needs of our clients.

AQC is recognized by Construction Users Roundtable (CURT®), an organization founded by leading construction project owners.

ColonialWebb was founded in 1972 and is dedicated to helping our customers find the best solutions for their buildings and facilities. Offering superior construction, installation, and service of building mechanical systems, our unmatched expertise makes us the valued partner for facility managers, owners, and contractors alike. As a Comfort Systems USA company, we are strengthened by a nationwide network of mechanical contractors prepared to build, service, or retrofit any commercial or industrial mechanical, HVAC, Refrigeration, Electrical, Plumbing, Water Solution, or Process Piping system. Visit our website at http://www.colonialwebb.com to see why our customers have considered ColonialWebb their contractor of choice for over 40 years.

Founded in 1950, Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) is a national construction industry trade association representing more than 21,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 70 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.