SMG3 announces partnership with Janam Technologies Janam’s innovative product line is a key factor in the formation of this partnership

Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3) is excited to announce that it has partnered with Janam Technologies to help customers increase visibility in their business operations. SMG3 customers will now have access to Janam’s enterprise-grade Windows Embedded Handheld and Android rugged mobile computers.

“Janam’s innovative product line is a key factor in the formation of this partnership. Their commitment to client satisfaction and extensive industry knowledge is what SMG3 recognizes in a strong partner,” states Nancy Gorski, president and CEO of SMG3.

Gorski continues, “Sharing core values with partners is a vital component of the SMG3 experience, which requires the continuous building and growing of new partnerships with well-respected companies, such as Janam.”

SMG3 is proud to offer clients Janam’s rugged mobile computers as one of many custom solutions. Like SMG3, Janam works closely with customers in the retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and logistics industries, making it clear that long-term success is mutually beneficial.

Designed to deliver maximum return on investment, several Janam devices provide support for Android and Windows Embedded Handheld operating systems on the same device, allowing customers to future-proof their technology investment and eliminate the costs associated with forced application migration and expensive hardware upgrade.

“Janam is committed to helping partners like SMG3 grow their business and increase profitability. We are excited to partner with SMG3 to deliver the highest-quality products and services to ensure our joint customers gain a competitive advantage,” said Doug Lloyd, VP of Global Sales Operations, Janam Technologies.

To learn more about SMG3 and Janam’s partnership, please visit http://www.strategicmobility.com/Janam.

About Janam

Janam Technologies LLC is a provider of rugged, handheld computing devices for mobile workers. Janam combines deep industry knowledge with advanced technologies to deliver products and accessories that increase productivity, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction. Specializing in purpose-built mobile computers that scan barcodes and communicate wirelessly, Janam offers products that are designed to run mission-critical applications in retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing and logistics. For more information, visit http://www.janam.com.

About Strategic Mobility Group

Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3) was founded by Nancy Gorski, Nico Genet, and Eric Holmes as a Certified Women Owned innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises, creating Visibility Through MobilityTM. We consult companies, developing solutions allowing them to operate more efficiently through the use process improvements, mobile hardware, software, professional services, and support. It is our role to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiencies both inside the four walls and outside.

SMG3 supports its customers with a suite of value-added services, including wireless site surveys and network design, mobile device management, custom device configurations, staging and kitting, managed spare pool services, onsite and remote training, technical support, and project management. In a data-driven world, SMG3 provides many Fortune 500 companies Visibility Through MobilityTM, improving operational efficiencies, ROI, Android device migration, and overall enterprise mobility strategy. Learn more about us at: http://www.strategicmobility.com.

Employment opportunities at SMG3 offer an amazing compensation plan to its employees. In addition to unlimited paid time off and an extensive benefits package, which includes 401k, medical, dental, and vision insurance, short- and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, and 10 paid holidays, SMG3 offers a flexible work policy and regular training and development courses. SMG3 strives for an employee-based company culture and also offers complimentary breakfast, pop-up events that include treats and music, a casual dress code, and discounted memberships to different organizations.

Certifications: Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE)