Swet Studio™, Boston’s local Aerial Fitness, Teacher Training, and Practice Center, will be joining in the festivities for the Second Annual Boston Social Fitness Festival, on Saturday, September 16th at Boston City Hall Plaza. Swet Studio’s participation will coincide with the expansion of its South End offerings to include an aerial yoga kids' program.

Launched last year by Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the City of Boston's Office of Tourism, Sports and Entertainment, in partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the Boston Social Fitness Festival is a day-long celebration of Boston fitness and will feature numerous events to encourage Bostonians of all ages to “get moving” and enjoy an active lifestyle.

"[The] Social Fitness Festival is an opportunity for our whole community to come together and engage in a wide range of free fun activities," explained Mayor Walsh of last year’s inaugural fitness festival. Given the tremendous outpouring of support for last year’s festival, next month’s Social Fitness Festival is expected to be even larger and to bring thousands of active participants to City Hall Plaza for a variety of workout events.

For its part, Swet Studio will be adding a vertical element to Festival by hoisting its silk hammocks above City Hall Plaza for special Aerial Yoga and Fitness classes, in which the public will be invited to participate together with instructors and practitioners of the aerial art.

Explains the studio's General Manager, Silviya Mihaylova, "The Social Fitness Festival is such a brilliant concept, and a great way for people to share the idea of healthy living." It is also, according to Mihaylova, the perfect venue for Swet Studio to showcase the expansions of its new offerings, which will include a Winter Session aerial yoga kids program for children to learn fun aerial movements. "Aerial yoga for kids," Mihaylova describes, "is so much fun, and a great entry for children into the practice."

Swet Studio is a local Boston business, and the only studio in the region to host AntiGravity Teacher Training, the next of which will be taking place in October. Say's Mihaylova, "You don't have to be an instructor to take the certification. Dedicated students looking to deepen their knowledge and take their practice to a new level are welcome to participate."

In addition to its aerial program, the South End studio’s offerings including a variety of group indoor rowing classes and other innovative classes designed to incorporate an evolving approach to fitness.

ABOUT SWET STUDIO™

Swet Studio™, South End, which offers group fitness, aerial, and dance classes, is a division of Personal Best Fitness, LLC. The studio, which is proud of not having a single dumbbell, was designed to be anything but average. With soaring purple cathedral ceilings and a loft-like industrial lounge space, Swet Studio™ is unique.

Swet Studio™ offers Boston’s only licensed AntiGravity® (aerial yoga) and AIRbarre® (aerial barre) classes, offered by certified instructors versed in the principles, technique, and philosophy of the exciting aerial program. In harmony with its aerial yoga program, Swet Studio™ also offers a floating, guided mediation class where participants can relax and experience the calm of guided meditation, while cocooned in floating silk. In addition to other group fitness classes such as Indo-Row®, which captures the elements of on-water rowing, some of Swet Studio™’s alternative group classes range from Hip Hop Booty Shaking Yoga to a variety of core strengthening classes, scalable to all levels.