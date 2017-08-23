Businessolver Expands With Opening of New Chicagoland Office

HR tech leader opens nearly 14,000-square-foot space near O'Hare International Airport to create regional hub in fastest-growing U.S. technology center.

Businessolver, a leader in SaaS-based benefits administration technology, today announced its expansion into a nearly 14,000-square-foot office space in the Chicagoland area.

The space, located at One Pierce Place in Itasca, Illinois, is close to O'Hare International Airport and less than 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. Businessolver signed a multi-year lease on the new space; it has the capacity to house approximately 60 employees initially, with room to expand to support future growth. The office will serve as the company's regional hub in Chicago, now the fastest-growing technology city in the U.S. Chicago already is home to many of the nation's top HR professionals, with DePaul University ranked as the No. 2 school in America for bachelor's degrees in human resources.

The Itasca office to be a key operating center for the company with team members from Sales, Client Operations, Client Services, and Product Development among those present. It will also be important in helping support Businessolver's unique culture and community with remote employees in the area.

The new space adds to Businessolver's footprint across the U.S., with other regional hubs in Denver, Charlotte, and Seattle, and headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Businessolver's holistic approach to employee well-being will shape the culture at the Chicagoland office; employees working at the One Pierce Place location will be treated to free breakfasts, lunches, massages, wellness rewards, and open lounge areas - just as at company headquarters and other worksites. Itasca-based Businessolver employees also will have 24-hour security, access to an onsite fitness facility, deli, and sundry store - plus complimentary shuttle service to O'Hare.

"It's exciting to expand Businessolver into the Chicago area," said Jon Shanahan, Businessolver founder, CEO and President. "We've watched the city expand its technology reach to match its already wide scope in the HR/benefits industry, and it makes sense to have a Businessolver hub there. The new office allows us to tap into the high-quality technology and HR talent, as well as the spirit of innovation that Chicago is increasingly known for."

Businessolver chose the DuPage County location for its proximity to O'Hare and major roadways, as well as other tech centers in the area. The Illinois Technology and Research Corridor is a region of commerce and industry nestled along Interstate 88 in the Chicago metropolitan area - primarily in DuPage, and neighboring Kane and DeKalb Counties. The corridor is home to the headquarters or regional centers for many Fortune 1000 companies (including many specializing in research, development, logistics, and technology), several colleges and universities, research and scientific institutions, medical centers, and government centers.

