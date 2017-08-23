Relus Technologies Lands at 8 on the 2017 CRN Fast Growth 150 List

CRN Fast Growth 150 2017 “We are honored to be recognized as #8 on the Fast Growth 150 List, but feel we are still on Day 1 of our corporate life,” said Mark Metz, CEO, Relus Technologies. “We have built an awesome team that will fuel exponential growth in the years ahead."

Relus Technologies, an IT solutions provider on a mission to empower customers through people, products, and services, announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Relus Technologies to its 2017 Fast Growth 150 list in the 8th place ranking. The list is CRN’s annual ranking of North America-based technology integrators, solution providers and IT consultants with gross sales of at least $1 million that have experienced significant economic growth over the past two years. The 2017 list is based on gains in gross revenue between 2014 and 2016, and the companies recognized represent a total, combined revenue of more than $16 billion.

“We are honored to be recognized as #8 on the Fast Growth 150 List, but feel we are still on Day 1 of our corporate life,” said Mark Metz, CEO, Relus Technologies. “We have built an awesome team that continues to thrill our customers every day. This team will fuel exponential growth in the years ahead as we continue to help our customers innovate and execute.”

“The companies on CRN’s 2017 Fast Growth 150 list are thriving in what is now a very tumultuous, demanding IT channel climate,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “This remarkable group of solution providers has successfully adapted to a landmark industry shift away from the traditional VAR business model to a more services-driven approach, outpacing competitors and emerging as true channel leaders. We congratulate each of the Fast Growth 150 honorees and look forward to their continued success.”

The Fast Growth 150 list is highlighted in the August issue of CRN and can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

About Relus Technologies

Relus Technologies specializes in optimizing enterprise IT by creating options, delivering value, and eliminating risk. The company’s solutions suite helps extend the life of enterprise data center infrastructure, supports data center transformation, streamlines cloud enablement, and delivers top IT talent. For more information, visit http://www.Relus.com.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelco.com

