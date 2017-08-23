Maker Faire San Diego

Now is the time to enter your project, invention, creation or design for Balboa Park’s Maker Faire San Diego 2017. Now in its third year, this unique, two-day, family-friendly event will be held October 7-8, 2017, from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. The entry deadline is just days away, visit our entry page to register.

“Maker Faire is not designed like any standard trade show or conference — it’s a fun, interactive maze of demonstrations, exhibits, workshops, and displays,” says Cody Nelson, Director of Events and Public Programs, Balboa Park Cultural Partnership. “Imagine the historical state fairs where everyone arrives with their wares and sets up their exhibit. We have different kinds of exhibit areas to accommodate the diversity of projects, and we encourage makers to create their own look and feel.”

For those passionate about their creations, exhibiting at Maker Faire San Diego is a must. Here are just some areas the event is looking for:



Artists

Robotics

Hacked or Homebuilt Drones

Arduino Projects

Raspberry Pi

Space Projects

Food Makers (not concessionaires)

Beer Makers

Artisanal and Traditional Hand Crafts

Conductive Materials Projects

Kit Makers

Interactive Art Projects

3D Printers and CNC Mills

Textile Arts and Crafts

E-Textiles

Home Energy Monitoring

Programming Languages (games, apps, etc.)

Rockets and RC Toys

Sustainability & Green Tech

Radios, Vintage Computers and Game Systems

Electronics

Electric Vehicles

Science, Biology, Biotech, and Chemistry Projects

Puppets, Kites, and Other Whimsical Creations

Bicycles (and hacked bikes)

Large-scale Art

Shelter (Tents, Domes, etc.)

Music Performances and Participation

Unusual Tools or Machines

How to Fix Things or Take them Apart (Vacuums, Clocks, Washing Machines, etc.)

To participate in Maker Faire San Diego, an entry form must be completed at http://sandiego.makerfaire.com/makers/. Entries can be submitted by individuals or by groups, such as hobbyist clubs and schools. The closing date for all entries is September 8, 2017.

For more information, visit our website at sandiego.makerfaire.org. Maker Faire San Diego is produced by The Balboa Park Cultural Partnership and The San Diego Makers Guild.

ABOUT MAKER FAIRE: Maker Faire is an award winning, family friendly event celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and more. Maker Faire has become part of pop-culture, a place for experiential marketing, debuting new technologies and inventions, and celebrating geekdom. Maker Media produces two annual flagship Maker Faires, partners with museums to produce Featured Maker Faires, and works with communities to license Mini Maker Faires around the world. http://makerfaire.com/

ABOUT THE SAN DIEGO MAKERS GUILD: The San Diego Makers Guild is a nonprofit that is committed to fostering the maker community and to promoting, showcasing, and encouraging adoption of making by individuals and public and private institutions, with the goal of advancing education, innovation, commerce and lifelong learning. Our vision is to help develop San Diego into a nationally known maker city. Learn more at http://SDMakersGuild.org.

ABOUT THE BALBOA PARK CULTURAL PARTNERSHIP: Balboa Park Cultural Partnership is a nonprofit organization through which 30 arts, science and cultural institutions in Balboa Park collaborate to achieve shared goals. By helping these groups achieve greater organizational efficiency, innovation and excellence, it seeks to contribute to the vitality and sustainability of Balboa Park. For more information visit http://www.bpcp.org.

# # #