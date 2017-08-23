San Diego, CA (PRWEB) August 23, 2017
Now is the time to enter your project, invention, creation or design for Balboa Park’s Maker Faire San Diego 2017. Now in its third year, this unique, two-day, family-friendly event will be held October 7-8, 2017, from 10:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. The entry deadline is just days away, visit our entry page to register.
“Maker Faire is not designed like any standard trade show or conference — it’s a fun, interactive maze of demonstrations, exhibits, workshops, and displays,” says Cody Nelson, Director of Events and Public Programs, Balboa Park Cultural Partnership. “Imagine the historical state fairs where everyone arrives with their wares and sets up their exhibit. We have different kinds of exhibit areas to accommodate the diversity of projects, and we encourage makers to create their own look and feel.”
For those passionate about their creations, exhibiting at Maker Faire San Diego is a must. Here are just some areas the event is looking for:
- Artists
- Robotics
- Hacked or Homebuilt Drones
- Arduino Projects
- Raspberry Pi
- Space Projects
- Food Makers (not concessionaires)
- Beer Makers
- Artisanal and Traditional Hand Crafts
- Conductive Materials Projects
- Kit Makers
- Interactive Art Projects
- 3D Printers and CNC Mills
- Textile Arts and Crafts
- E-Textiles
- Home Energy Monitoring
- Programming Languages (games, apps, etc.)
- Rockets and RC Toys
- Sustainability & Green Tech
- Radios, Vintage Computers and Game Systems
- Electronics
- Electric Vehicles
- Science, Biology, Biotech, and Chemistry Projects
- Puppets, Kites, and Other Whimsical Creations
- Bicycles (and hacked bikes)
- Large-scale Art
- Shelter (Tents, Domes, etc.)
- Music Performances and Participation
- Unusual Tools or Machines
- How to Fix Things or Take them Apart (Vacuums, Clocks, Washing Machines, etc.)
To participate in Maker Faire San Diego, an entry form must be completed at http://sandiego.makerfaire.com/makers/. Entries can be submitted by individuals or by groups, such as hobbyist clubs and schools. The closing date for all entries is September 8, 2017.
For more information, visit our website at sandiego.makerfaire.org. Maker Faire San Diego is produced by The Balboa Park Cultural Partnership and The San Diego Makers Guild.
ABOUT MAKER FAIRE: Maker Faire is an award winning, family friendly event celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability, and more. Maker Faire has become part of pop-culture, a place for experiential marketing, debuting new technologies and inventions, and celebrating geekdom. Maker Media produces two annual flagship Maker Faires, partners with museums to produce Featured Maker Faires, and works with communities to license Mini Maker Faires around the world. http://makerfaire.com/
ABOUT THE SAN DIEGO MAKERS GUILD: The San Diego Makers Guild is a nonprofit that is committed to fostering the maker community and to promoting, showcasing, and encouraging adoption of making by individuals and public and private institutions, with the goal of advancing education, innovation, commerce and lifelong learning. Our vision is to help develop San Diego into a nationally known maker city. Learn more at http://SDMakersGuild.org.
ABOUT THE BALBOA PARK CULTURAL PARTNERSHIP: Balboa Park Cultural Partnership is a nonprofit organization through which 30 arts, science and cultural institutions in Balboa Park collaborate to achieve shared goals. By helping these groups achieve greater organizational efficiency, innovation and excellence, it seeks to contribute to the vitality and sustainability of Balboa Park. For more information visit http://www.bpcp.org.
