Century Business Solutions ranks No. 2600 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them," says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg.

Inc. magazine ranked Century Business Solutions NO. 2600 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Century Business Solutions achieved a total three-year average growth of 135%. The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA.

About Century Business Solutions:

Century Business Solutions is reinventing the way companies accept credit card payments with their all-in-one payment solution EBizCharge. EBizCharge is one of the top payment gateway alternatives to its more expensive and inefficient counterparts – specifically designed to reduce payment processing costs and inefficiencies. EBizCharge integrates seamlessly with over 50+ accounting, ERP, CRM, and shopping cart systems including QuickBooks, Sage, SAP B1, Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, Shopify, Magento and WooCommerce. Century is partnered and certified with Microsoft Dynamics, Acumatica, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, WooCommerce, Magento, and many more. For more information on Century Business Solutions, visit https://www.centurybizsolutions.net.

Contact:

Century Business Solutions

Jessica Hamilton

888-500-7798 x279

jessica.h@centurybizsolutions.com

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

https://www.inc.com/profile/century-business-solutions