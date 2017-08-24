The Doe Run Company (Doe Run) released its most recent sustainability report, available at sustainability.doerun.com. As a privately held company, Doe Run chooses to report on its commitments annually as one way to keep its communities informed of the company’s performance and future outlook.

“For much of 2016, Doe Run continued to face challenges from depressed lead prices, regulatory capital spending requirements and other regulatory uncertainty,” said Jerry Pyatt, Doe Run president and CEO. “Despite this period of uncertainty, we continued important process and equipment improvements so that we could be ready to capitalize on a lead price rebound. Fortunately, lead prices have recently improved, and we are in a position to increase mine development this year to help meet global demand for our lead, copper and zinc concentrates.”

Throughout 2016, Doe Run focused on upgrades to meet its commitments to workforce safety, environmental standards and customer needs, including:

Process improvements and other safety measures that contributed to record low workforce exposure rates.

A multi-million-dollar update to the Resource Recycling facility that will enhance productivity and processing capability for lead-acid battery recycling.

The completion of two new water treatment plants to manage water at the Sweetwater and No. 29 mines.

$71 million in environmental spending in 2016.

Doe Run’s sustainability report also highlights stories about the people behind the company’s operations. These employees include a retiree inducted into the National Mine Rescue Hall of Fame, a mine planner working underground, a former intern who now works as an environmental engineer, and a 43-year tenured employee overseeing remediation at Herculaneum. At the end of 2016, the company employed nearly 1,150 people at its Missouri operations.

“Doe Run is a major employer in southeast Missouri, and our people have been integral in helping us operate safely and innovatively,” said Pyatt. “Their contributions have earned local and national recognition for mine rescue safety, customer service and community leadership.”

“To sustain our operations here in Missouri, we need to encourage local students to pursue STEM careers, and attract talented workers to our region,” added Pyatt. “The mining industry will need 78,000 workers to replace retirees by 2019, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). During that same time, the industry is expected to grow by about 50,000 workers. Through partnerships with Missouri University of Science and Technology, Mineral Area College and other schools with mining-related programs, as well as scholarships and internships, we are working to educate the next generation of our workforce.”

Doe Run owns mines and mills that produce lead, copper and zinc concentrates, and operates a recycling facility that can recycle approximately 13.5 million vehicle batteries per year. The company also contributed to the local economy by spending $140 million with 632 Missouri vendors in 2016.

Doe Run’s sustainability website invites readers to share their views on the report and what they are most interested in through an online survey available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S3CK2T5.

Doe Run’s eighth sustainability report contains Standard Disclosures from the world’s most widely used sustainability reporting framework – the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). As part of the GRI framework, the company reports its progress against a number of key indicators related to environmental stewardship, economic performance, labor practices and community engagement. A full list of the GRI indicators that Doe Run reports is available on the sustainability website.

About The Doe Run Company

Based in St. Louis, The Doe Run Company is a privately held natural resources company and a global provider of lead, copper and zinc concentrates. Dedicated to environmentally responsible mineral and metal production, Doe Run operates one of the world’s largest, single-site lead recycling centers, located in Boss, Mo. The Doe Run Company and its subsidiaries deliver products and services necessary to provide power, protection and convenience. Doe Run has operations in Missouri, Washington and Arizona. For more information, visit http://www.doerun.com and sustainability.doerun.com.