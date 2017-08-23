Seraph Brass in Finland, Summer 2017 As someone who appreciates a diversity of musical styles, an evening with Seraph Brass left me feeling richer, both intellectually and emotionally. – McPherson Sentinel

Seraph Brass, America’s premiere all-woman brass ensemble, is hitting the road for a tour of the United States and Mexico. Fresh from recording their first studio album in Finland for Summit Records, Seraph will share their unique take on the classics in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Leon, Mexico.

Seraph Brass, a five-piece ensemble founded by international trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden, draws from a roster of distinguished female musicians. The lineup for this tour will rotate amongst Bowden, Raquel Rodriquez and Jean Laurenz on trumpet, Rachel Velvikis playing horn, Hana Beloglavec and Donna Parkes on trombone and Joanna Ross Hersey and Gretchen Renshaw on tuba. The group will perform works by Debussy, Grieg, Liszt, Gershwin and Bernstein as well as new works commissioned for the group by American women composers.

Seraph was a featured ensemble at this year’s International Women’s Brass Conference in Glassboro, New Jersey, and at the Lieksa Brass Week in Finland. In the last season, the group has performed at Penn State Erie, Chicago’s Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert at the Chicago Cultural Center, Western Illinois University, Stephen F. Austin University in Texas and over 55 concerts across the United States. Group members also performed with Adele on her 2016 tour.

Seraph’s first studio album is scheduled for release in January 2018. The follow-up to their 2016 live album will include original commissions by female American composers Rene Orth and Catherine McMichael, as well as new arrangements by Jeff Luke.

A portion of Seraph's fall tour is presented by Allied Concert Services.

Find more information about Seraph Brass at SeraphBrass.com.

Fall and Winter Performance Dates:

Seraph lineup: Mary Elizabeth Bowden and Raquel Rodriquez, trumpets; Rachel Velvikis, horn; Hana Beloglavec, trombone; Joanna Ross Hersey, tuba.

Thursday, September 21, 2017: 8:00 p.m., Mateo Herrera Hallconcert, Forum Cultural Guanajuato, Leon, Mexico

Saturday, September 23, 2017: Allied Concert Services Tour – Kendallville, IN

Sunday, September 24, 2017: Fine Arts Series – 3:00 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Fort Wayne, IN

Monday, September 25, 2017: 7:30 p.m., Wittenberg University, Springfield, OH (Also featured: An afternoon master class, TBD.)

Tuesday, September 26, 2017: Music & Lecture series – 7:00 p.m., Lindsey Wilson College, Columbia, KY

Thursday, September 28, 2017: Allied Concert Services Tour – Redfield, SD

Friday, September 29, 2017: Allied Concert Services Tour – Windom, MN

Sunday, October 1, 2017: Allied Concert Services Tour – 3:00 p.m., Indianola, IA

Seraph lineup: Mary Elizabeth Bowden and Raquel Rodriquez, trumpets; Rachel Velvikis, horn; Donna Parkes, trombone; Joanna Ross Hersey, tuba.

Monday, October 2, 2017: Allied Concert Services Tour – 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., Algona, IA

Tuesday, October 3, 2017: Allied Concert Services Tour – Park Falls, WI

Thursday, October 5, 2017: Allied Concert Services Tour – Hibbing, MN (Also featured: Master class, TBD.)

Friday, October 6, 2017: Allied Concert Services Tour – Crookston, MN

Seraph lineup: Mary Elizabeth Bowden and Raquel Rodriquez, trumpets; Rachel Velvikis, horn; Hana Beloglavec, trombone; Gretchen Renshaw, tuba.

Sunday, October 29, 2017: 3:00 p.m., St. Johns United Methodist Church, Augusta, GA.

Monday, October 30, 2017: 7:30 p.m., Fine Arts Series, Oxford College of Emory University, Williams Hall, Oxford, GA.

Tuesday, October 31, 2017, 7:30 p.m., Washington County Concert Association, Technical College Auditorium, Sandersville, GA.

Seraph lineup: Mary Elizabeth Bowden and Jean Laurenz, trumpets; Rachel Velvikis, horn; Hana Beloglavec, trombone; Joanna Ross Hersey, tuba.

Thursday, November 9, 2017: 7:30 p.m., St. Bonaventure University, Regina A Quick Center For the Arts, Olean, NY.

Saturday, November 11, 2017: 8:00 p.m., Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Geneva, NY.

Sunday, November 12, 2017: 4:00 p.m., Fine Arts Series, Trinity Episcopal Church, Camp Hill, PA.

Monday, November 13, 2017: 7:30 p.m., Gettysburg Concert Association, Gettysburg, PA.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017: 7:30 p.m., Mary Baldwin University, Staunton, VA.