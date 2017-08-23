Dr. Whitney Boling I am beyond grateful for this amazing honor to join the family business as a 3rd generation ophthalmologist, where I welcome the responsibility of serving my community with Integrity, Compassion & Excellence!

Boling Vision Center is excited to announce that Whitney Boling, MD, has returned home to Indiana, and is now seeing patients at Boling Vision Center’s Elkhart & Notre Dame locations. Dr. Whitney Boling is a board-eligible ophthalmologist that specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of eye disease, medical retina, high-technology cataract surgery, cosmetic procedures, and LASIK laser vision correction.

Dr. Boling received her Bachelor’s in Psychology and a Minor in Pre-Medicine from the University of Indianapolis in 2006. Throughout her medical training, Dr. Boling was the Vice President of Phi Delta Epsilon International Medical Fraternity and served as an Ophthalmology Research Assistant to the IU School of Medicine and Kresge Eye Institute at Wayne State, which led to coauthored publications in the Journal of Glaucoma as well as Clinical & Experimental Ophthalmology. Dr. Boling attended the American University of Antigua University School of Medicine, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude and Valedictorian of her Medical School Class of 2011. Dr. Boling completed her transition year of her residency at Detroit Medical Center’s Sinai Grace Hospital in 2013. She completed her ophthalmology residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine. During this time, she served as the Refractive Surgery Program Liaison through the conclusion of her tenure there in 2017.

“I am beyond grateful for this amazing honor to join the family business as a 3rd generation ophthalmologist, where I welcome the responsibility of serving my community with Integrity, Compassion & Excellence! My daily goal is to fulfill and exceed guest expectations by providing exceptional service, cutting-edge technology, the highest quality of care and a personalized vision experience that our community has come to know and love, which has been set forth by the amazing Dr. Bolings that came before me,” said Whitney Boling, MD.

Dr. Whitney Boling moved back to the area with her husband, Dr. Matthew Norton, who serves as a Hospitalist at Goshen Health. She is thrilled for the opportunity to return home to serve the community who has cheered her on since childhood.

Dr. Boling is a proud member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ASCRS).

Dr. Whitney Boling is accepting new patients! To schedule an appointment with Dr. Boling, please visit BolingVisionCenter.com or call 800.283.8393.

About Boling Vision Center

Boling Vision Center has been compassionately serving the families of Michiana with a state-of- the-art, personalized eye care experience since 1960. Boling Vision Center is a third-generation, legacy eye care practice where the genuine care and comfort of the guest is their highest mission. They pledge to provide the finest service and facilities for their guests who will always enjoy a warm, relaxed, and caring atmosphere. The Boling Vision Center experience fulfills the needs and wishes of their guests and instills well-being by ensuring the best care possible. Boling Vision Center has four convenient locations across Michiana in Elkhart, Goshen, Notre Dame and South Bend. To schedule an appointment with any of the expert eye care providers at Boling Vision Center, call 800.283.8393 or visit BolingVisionCenter.com.