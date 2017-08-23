Metro Integrative Pharmacy Celebrates 26 Years in Business

Metro Integrative Pharmacy today announced 26 years of contiguous business, as well as the first anniversary of its notable transformation from Metro Drugs to Metro Integrative Pharmacy.

Opening as Metro Drugs in 1991, the pharmacy and retailer operated for 15 years at 1160 Third Avenue. Metro moved to 931 Lexington Avenue in August of 2006 and, in a decade, quickly became one of the country’s most renowned specialty pharmacies, while still remaining a beloved neighborhood general pharmacy. The full-service pharmacy, still operating under the Metro Drug moniker, boasts not only one of the country’s most robust fertility drug practices, but also recently announced the opening of its new compounding facility.

One year ago, Metro Drugs also began its transformation to Metro Integrative Pharmacy, New York City’s only practitioner-led wellness retailer. Metro Integrative Pharmacy now offers New York City a traditional full-service and specialty pharmacy complemented by a carefully curated retail store offering natural and organic products. In addition to carrying a full range of professional health and beauty lines not available at most retailers, Metro Integrative Pharmacy is staffed and led by a team of seasoned retail managers, pharmacists, as well as licensed and trained health professionals who guide customers on the use of any number of homeopathic and naturopathic remedies available at the store.

In one year, Metro Integrative Pharmacy has become a destination employer for health care practitioners looking to share their knowledge and build their own private practices as well. Metro Integrative practitioners include naturopathic doctors, nutritionists, herbalists, estheticians, and other health care professionals who offer complimentary on the spot, and by appointment, consultations to help New Yorkers optimize their whole body wellness.

Carrying specialty lines such as Standard Process, Metagenics, Thorne, Jane Iredale, Dr. Hauschka, Jarrow, Boiron and Mega Food, and many more, Metro Integrative Pharmacy takes a full body approach to wellness, ensuring that patients of the pharmacy are aware of nutrient depletions that may result from their prescriptions, or helping their retail clientele identify natural remedies and approaches for their proactive or reactive concerns. In addition, the retailer regularly hosts lectures by its own expert team as well as guests offering the community to gather and discuss health related topics of interest. Recent health talks have included topics related to fertility, skin care, stress relief, lyme disease and the importance of sleep. In addition, licensed estheticians offer free mini-facials and skin care treatments in-store daily to help New Yorkers combat the harsh realities of our urban environment.

“I could not be more proud to celebrate 26 years of serving New York," said Joe Tawil, president, Metro Integrative Pharmacy. “In a demanding retail environment and complicated health care environment, we take pride in our ability to offer a higher level of care for our busy New York clientele. Each of our practitioners is hand-picked for their level of knowledge and professionalism, and we are proud to lend their expertise to benefit our customers each and every day.”

Metro Integrative Pharmacy will celebrate its 26th Anniversary with its clientele after the Labor Day Holiday.

About Metro Integrative Pharmacy

Metro Integrative Pharmacy is the first, and only natural product retailer of its kind in New York City. Metro’s retail floor features naturopathic doctors, nutritionists, herbalists, estheticians and other health care practitioners whose sole jobs are to help its clientele better understand their own whole body wellness. For natural products enthusiasts, or those just starting to dip their toe in the waters, Metro Integrative Pharmacy is a trusted resource. No judgments, no pressure, just informed and educated practitioners sharing their knowledge of and passion for health. Metro is the premier destination for fertility medications in New York and many other states as well, offering the lowest pricing for those without insurance coverage and overnight shipping. Metro also provides premier compounding services offering custom strengths and doses of medications of all types. Metro differentiates itself not only by the deep level of staff experience but by its focus on exemplary customer service and care. Both on the floor, and with full-time patient advocates on its phone team, Metro delivers an unparalleled level of customer service to its customers.

