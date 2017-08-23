Finovate announced today the details of its first four-day conference, extending beyond its traditional demo-focused event to include leadership summits. FinovateFall 2017 is set to bring more than 1,600 members of the fintech community under one roof for four days of innovation – two consecutive days of demonstrations and two consecutive days of discussion and collaboration. The conference will feature key players from every facet of the industry – the innovators, the institutions, the investment analysts, and the influencers.

“After hosting our Finovate conferences for a decade, we decided to shake things up and meet the industry’s growing demand for educational summits and opportunities to collaborate,” said Greg Palmer, Vice President of The Finovate Group, and the company’s first full-time employee. “Year-after-year we’ve been approached by participants who love seeing the demos but want more thought-leadership to put those demos into a greater context. We’re thrilled to introduce Finovate’s first keynotes, panels, and fireside chats to our agenda. It is our goal to give tech pioneers, investors, banks, and other key players the tools they need to work together and continue rapidly growing our industry.”

The conference’s week of innovation immersion will kick off with demos by more than 70 companies on Days 1 and 2. These companies are set to debut the next generation of fintech – from AI and blockchain to biometrics and investing – and compete for the title “Best in Show.” Here is the full list of demoing companies: https://finance.knect365.com/finovatefall/finovate-fintech-demo-days.

Following the demos will be two jam-packed days of speakers, panels and fireside chats. Here is a sneak peek into the can’t-miss events at Finovate’s debut of Discussion Days:



Watch seven of the sharpest minds in fintech share and debate their clairvoyant abilities to see into the future of fintech at Battle of the Analysts. They will hash out what’s worth watching, what’s worth forgetting, and what’s yet to figure out when it comes to fintech innovation.

Witness startups from each of Finovate’s participating accelerators present demos and fight to be named as the company with the “biggest impact in startup ecosystem” at Innovation Labs/Accelerators/Incubators showcase.

Hear from the industry’s leading minds, including venture capitalist Pascal Bouvier (venture partner at Santander) and innovator Jon Stein (CEO of Betterment and former Finovate Best of Show winner). Pascal will speak on the “RegTech: Innovating regulatory compliance” panel and Jon at the “Roboadvisors - A look to the future” fireside chat.

Check out the full agenda for more on this year’s line-up – https://finance.knect365.com/finovatefall/agenda/1 – or click here to register.

