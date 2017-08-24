Twistwrist will begin shipping its unique smartphone wrist cases on Monday, August 28, 2017. Currently designed for the iPhone 6/7, Twistwrist will provide its users with a comfortable and secure way to use their phone without restricting hand use.

“The ergonomics of touchscreen smartphones means that a lot of users are utilizing both of their hands to use their devices,” Research and Development Director Christopher Williams stated. “Additionally, active users have limited options for keeping their phones with them. Our design addresses both issues while still remaining streamlined and rugged.”

Twistwrist is a compact wrist case that features 360-degree rotation with 16 individual detents to enable viewing from any angle. It also allows the user to remove the case segment for charging or placement on a dashboard mount. The case segment remains in place through a proprietary positive locking system so that a simple jolt or shake will not cause separation.

Sales are initiating on the product website https://thetwistwrist.com. However, negotiations with fitness-oriented retail stores are in progress. A 20% off sale is in effect until the end of the month as production continues to ramp up.

The entire device and its packaging are built locally in the USA.

Parent company Whelan & Williams Industries Inc has improved upon several iterations to arrive at the current design. “We've put a lot of work into making sure it didn't irritate people's wrists,” said Company President Paul Whelan. “We even selected materials that are cleared for use inside the human body, just to be sure.”

Whelan & Williams Industries Inc is a Dallas-based futurist R&D company that focuses on improving existing technologies and designing better human-machine interfaces. Founded in December 2015, Whelan & Williams Industries has patents pending in 5 different fields, including aerospace, health & fitness, and consumer products. More information can be found at http://whelanwilliamsinc.com.