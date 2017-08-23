UWorld Launches MCAT® Question Bank

“UWorld MCAT is modeled after the AAMC test plan to ensure our questions fully simulate the MCAT exam."

UWorld announces the launch of UWorld MCAT, its online question bank (Qbank) that specifically replicates the style of the MCAT®. “Over 90% of medical students trust UWorld to prepare for the medical board exams,” says Tim Rodgers, Chief Strategy Officer at UWorld. “At UWorld writing great questions with one-of-a kind answer rationales is all we do. With our new UWorld MCAT, we have leveraged our medical expertise to create a unique product so students will be confident on test day.”

Students now have a high-quality resource that they can use to practice for the MCAT® as an alternative to expensive classes. Because UWorld is entirely online, students can access their subscription at home, school, and on-the-go— all from the convenience of their mobile devices. Because UWorld is confident in the quality of UWorld MCAT, students may access the product for free during this introductory launch season with a complimentary 15-day trial to experience the quality for themselves.

UWorld’s Qbanks have been recognized by students as the gold standard because of the company’s dedication to quality. Yindra Puentes, MCAT Content Lead at UWorld adds, “UWorld MCAT is modeled after the AAMC test plan to ensure our questions fully simulate the MCAT exam. However, the exceptional value lies in the well-written answer rationales that help students understand what they missed without having to look up anything in Google or a textbook.” UWorld’s content experts have a single-minded focus on creating only the best content so that students benefit from the exceptional quality.

UWorld, http://www.uworld.com, is the worldwide leader in online practice Qbanks. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate students, graduate students, and professionals prepare for their high-stakes licensing exams. At the core of UWorld’s mission is a relentless focus on quality, so that students receive only the best online resources.

For more information (products):

http://mcat.uworld.com

For more information, (press only):

Lisa Boone

(972) 887-3293 Ext: 122

support(at)uworld(dot)com

UWorld MCAT is a registered trademark of USMLEWorld, LLL dba UWorld in the United States and/or other countries.

MCAT® is a registered trademark of the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). UWorld is not affiliated with the AAMC.