Award winning producers of Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., proudly announce the upcoming airing of a new episode scheduled to broadcast on Saturday, August 26, 2017 @5:00pmET on FOX Business. Check your local listings for more info.

Focusing on LexaGene – a biotechnology company developing a fully automated pathogen detection platform for use at the site of sample collection – Innovations viewers will learn about the systems’ unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

Next, the show will educate about Leica Microsystems, a company with more than 160-years of dedication to developing and manufacturing microscopes and scientific instruments. Viewers will be enlightened by the latest advances in surgical microscopy, and will learn how Leica is providing surgeons with better insight to improve their decision-making at the point of care.

With an experienced group of scientists, engineers, and dedication to making a sustainable growing future, Innovations will explore FreshBox Farms’ cultivated produce, which is grown locally and delivered to supermarkets around the country.

Finally, the team will travel to Palo Alto, California, to learn about Jumio, a company dedicated to reducing fraud and increasing revenue for businesses, while providing a fast, seamless customer experience. The show will feature Jumio’s next-generation Trusted Identity as a Service capability, and will explore how Jumio has come to be the recipient of numerous awards for innovation.

“Today, we find ourselves immersed in technology. There’s no industry untouched, and the constant advances it brings create a better future for generations to come,” said Michele Nehls, producer for the Innovations series. “We look forward to exploring how technology continues to play a role in enhancing our world.”

About Innovations & DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Our field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables us to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Michele Nehls at: (866) 496-4065 or via email at: info(at)innovationstelevision(dot)com.