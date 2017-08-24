TechGenies today announced that it has opened a new office in India to better service its client base, and the growing market for technology solutions. TechGenies’ new office will provide a robust base, providing training, support and product development for TechGenies’ clients.

“India is an important market for TechGenies,” said Ahmad Al-Amine, Chief Executive Officer at TechGenies. “We are pleased to have a presence in the India market to further support our clients, and to grow the pace of specialized talent sourcing for in-demand regions globally.”

Delivering effective software development, IT staff augmentation and remote project delivery on a global scale is not just about technology and having a global reach, but it is the individuals at TechGenies who support that technology and our clients that creates a positive global impact.

TechGenies values listening well to our clients and to the demands of the IT talent market. Building operations within key markets is one way to ensure better service for our clients in need of specialized IT developer talent.

About TechGenies LLC.

TechGenies is a global software development co-employment company that provides technology resources to a wide range of verticals and industries. The company is headquartered in Texas with software factory operations in Mexico, the Philippines, India, and the Middle East. Our clients' Genies have been developing world-class software solutions for more than 10 years.

For more information, visit: https://www.techgenies.com/it-staff-augmentation.php