Innovations w/Ed Begley Jr. will feature blockchain leader, TenX, in an upcoming episode, airing first quarter 2018 on FOX Business. Check your local listings for more information.

The co-founders of TenX started the company with a vision to have assets on the blockchain, available not only to industry insiders but to any user in the “real world”. With the emergence of more and more different tokens, a growing number of users and businesses truly struggle to leverage the existing blockchain infrastructure. TenX has made the interconnectedness of physical and virtual platforms a reality.

This episode of Innovations will focus on the TenX Wallet and the TenX Card, which have been tested by well-known figures throughout the industry with payments in 50 countries across the world. Audiences will learn how the TenX Card acts as a debit card with the accompanying TenX Wallet (a mobile wallet that can be funded with Bitcoin, Ether, and Dash, as well as with virtually any blockchain asset in time to come).

In addition, as a result of card issuance partnerships with major credit card companies, these TenX debit card can be used in nearly 200 countries at over 36-million points of acceptance today. Moreover, users and businesses can exchange their blockchain assets seamlessly from one user to another in a decentralized manner, without any risk that is usually associated with current centralized solutions.

“Our mission is to bring cryptocurrencies to the masses. Making cryptocurrencies spendable anytime and anywhere is the key first step in that process and we are excited to share this on the Innovations series,” said Dr. Julian Hosp, Co-founder and Chief Visionary Officer of TenX.

“TenX strives to offer the user access to as large as possible range of blockchain assets at a maximum degree of convenience, while adhering to the highest security standards in the ecosystem,” said Innovations Senior Producer, Michael Devine. “We look forward to highlighting their technology, and to enlightening the public on the industry.”

About TenX:

Founded in Singapore in 2015, TenX is the only company worldwide that makes any cryptocurrency spendable anytime anywhere by offering a debit card payment system to its users. It has raised USD $80 million in its initial token sale in June 2017 and made it to the top 5 Singapore's best-funded startups in 2017. The TenX Payment Platform is powered by the Cryptographically-secure Off-chain Multi-asset Instant Transaction network (COMIT), which allows secure decentralized real-time instant cross-blockchain assets transactions.

For more information visit: http://www.tenx.tech or reach out via email to: veronika@tenx.tech. To learn more about the COMIT network visit: http://www.comit.network.

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Michael Devine at (866) 496-4065 or via email at info(at)InnovationsTelevision(dot)com.