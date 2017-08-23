New Freshies early-season ski package combines comfy Antlers at Vail lodging with Ski Butlers discount and more for a great-for-groups getaway (photo: Jack Affleck). The Friends & Family Freshies package includes three nights for the price of two…ideal for groups looking to get in on the locals’ favorite season.

Getting in those early-season first tracks on Vail’s world-renowned terrain is every powder hound’s dream, prompting Antlers at Vail hotel in Vail, Colorado, to create the Friends & Family Freshies package to help make it happen.

The new Friends & Family Freshies early-season value includes three nights for the price of two, and the deal applies to any size condominium, making it ideal for groups looking to get in on the locals’ favorite season – when the slopes are less crowded, popular restaurants and activities don’t require booking weeks in advance, and the whole area sports a relaxed, welcoming vibe.

Ski Butlers will further assist in getting everyone out on the slopes quickly and easily by offering a companion deal, with a 30-percent discount on 3 days of gear rental for all performance levels of their Rossignol gear. In addition, Ski Butlers provides in-house ski valet and expert in-room fittings for all Antlers guests.

For even more value – and to make kicking back in Antlers at Vail hotel’s Platinum-ranked comfort even easier, the Friends & Family Freshies package also includes:

•Choice of craft beer six-pack from Vail Valley’s own Bonfire Brewing or a bottle of wine waiting in the suite on arrival

•A pizza from beloved locals’ pick Blue Moose (offer includes a $25 gift card for studio to two-bedroom units; $50 gift card for three- or four-bedroom units) to enjoy there or bring back to the condo (a two-minute walk)

•Access to Antlers’ many surprising and unique complimentary amenities, including round-trip gear delivery to the base of the Eagle Bahn Gondola and use of Antlers’ sleds, snowshoes and GoPro cameras

A stay at Antlers at Vail always features fully equipped and spacious condominiums – ranging in size from studio to four bedrooms – containing flat-screen TVs and DVD players (no-cost movie rentals), gas fireplaces, private balconies with spectacular views of the valley and the mountains, complimentary Wi-Fi, shuttle to the grocery store and heated underground parking. Not to mention that after a day on the slopes or of other winter fun – including at the Alderhof Outdoor Ice Rink in the heart of Lionshead Village, mere yards away – guests can soothe sore muscles and unwind in the Antlers’ year-round heated pool and hot tubs, as well as take advantage of free yoga classes twice a week.

Pricing for Antlers’ Friends & Family Freshies package starts from $590 for 3 nights in an Antlers studio (sleeps up to 3 people), Nov. 17 through Dec. 14, 2017 (taxes not included, but as always, Antlers charges no resort fees). The 3-night rate for a 900-square-foot two-bedroom condominium is $995. Call 888-268-5377 for rates for other room sizes (up to four-bedroom) and to reserve the package.

In addition, guests who visit from Dec. 9 on can participate in Vail Snow Daze and Vail Holidaze, annual events that include live concerts, food and drink specials at local restaurants, après parties, outdoor markets and special sales around town.

About Antlers at Vail

The Antlers at Vail offers a relaxed Vail lodging experience in a fabulous mountain setting. In addition to being awarded Vail’s highest-level Platinum lodging rating, the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence and GreenLeader status, Antlers was named a “Best Ski Hotel for Families” by Curbed Ski. With condominiums ranging from studio suites to four-bedroom penthouses, every Antlers unit enjoys a fully equipped kitchen, fireplace, balcony, daily maid service and complimentary Wi-Fi and parking. For more information visit http://www.antlersvail.com.

