Pennsylvania-based education solutions provider American Reading Company has made the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in America. Ranked #3401, ARC is on the list for the fourth time.

“At American Reading Company, we use an educational model to improve our business and we help schools improve with a business model,” said Hileman. “We are honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as we work to ensure every student in America is reading on or above grade level.”

To qualify for this award, companies must be privately held and must have had a sales growth of at least 50% over three years. American Reading Company’s three-year growth reached 93% this year, thanks to the introduction of two new products. In the spring of 2015, ARC filled a gap in supports for students in need of targeted assistance in specific reading levels with their IRLA and Foundational Skills Toolkits. ARC also launched their comprehensive ELA curriculum for Grades K–12 in English and K–5 in Spanish, ARC Core. ARC Core was independently reviewed by EdReports, a team of experts that analyzes materials for their alignment to the Common Core Standards. Among the 13 programs that have been reviewed so far, ARC Core was the first and remains the only K–8 ELA curriculum to have received an EdReports All Green review, meeting all criteria.

In addition to sales growth, the company has nearly doubled its workforce over the past 12 months. Committed to building a just and sustainable world through business, ARC values healthy communities and the strength of the human spirit as well as high returns. The staff of more than 200 enjoys such benefits as a minimum wage of $15 an hour; distribution of 10% of company profits; and an on-site, sliding scale Spanish immersion nursery.

About American Reading Company

American Reading Company is a diverse, mission-driven, woman-owned business based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. Built and run by education activists, ARC is a trusted partner of 5,320 schools and 1,070 districts in 50 states. With a staff of more than 200, ARC helps strengthen district and school capacity at every level to ensure all students read, write, discuss, think, investigate, and solve problems at ever-increasing levels of proficiency. As a result, students’ academic performance is accelerated and their life prospects are fundamentally improved.