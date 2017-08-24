HuffPo Premieres GRAMMY-Nominated SETH GLIER's New Album "BIRDS"

"Glier is back with a new album titled "Birds" that is stunning from start to finish"--Huffington Post
“"...it’s hard to deny the fact that his lush arrangements are...what makes "Birds" soar beyond momentary ear candy and into the realms of mystique”
--Paste Magazine
“"A remarkable songwriter, Glier brings humanity and hope to audiences everywhere"
--Elmore Magazine
“Glier sings with a quiet strength reminiscent of Damien Rice and Jeff Buckley roped with an altogether refreshing candidness rarely heard these days"
--Glide Magazine
"Birds" is the follow up to his 2015 critically acclaimed "If I Could Change One Thing". In early 2016, Seth gave a TEDx Talk in which he discussed how gratitude is not a state of peace or arrival, but a bitter battle for balance and reason. This was inspired after losing his brother Jamie to severe autism and led to the start of the writing of "Birds". In keeping with matters close to his heart, Seth also tackles a few social issues on the album. “Water On Fire” tears into fracking while “Justice For All” challenges the death penalty. A powerful, primal cover of the Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth” rounds out the collection. Full track listing can be found below.
BIRDS TRACK LISTING:
1. Sunshine
2. Water On Fire
3. Birds
4. Just Because I Can
5. People Like Us
6. Like I Do
7. For What It’s Worth
8. Too Much Water
9. Justice For All
10. Hasn’t Hit Me Yet
11. I’m Still Looking
TOUR DATES
Sept 1-3 - Kerrville, TX - Kerrville Fall Festival
Sept 7 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center For The Arts
Sept 10 - Spring Lake, MI - Courtyard Concerts
Sept 21 - Easton, MD - Avalon Theater
Sept 22 - Bay Shore, NY - Boulton Center
Sept 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
Sept 29 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Loft
Sept 30 - Concord, NH - Spotlight Cafe - Capitol Center For The Arts
Oct 13 - Rockland, ME - The Strand Theatre
Oct 15 - Rockville, MD - Focus Music
Oct 18 - Nashville, TN - The Country
Oct 19 - Winchester, VA - Sweet Nola's
Oct 20 - Waynesboro, VA - Wayne Theater
Oct 21 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall
Oct 25 - Worthington, OH - Natalie's
Oct 28 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music
Oct 29 - Marshfield, WI - Vox Concert Series
Nov 1 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars
Nov 2 - Fort Collins, CO - Fort Collins Downtown Artery
Nov 3 - Denver, CO - Walnut Room
Nov 4 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House
Nov 5 - Pueblo, CO - Brues Alehouse Brewing Company
Nov 8 - Tulsa, OK - Woody Guthrie Center
Nov 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Blue Door
Nov 11 - Austin, TX - Cactus Café
Nov 12 - Houston, TX - Midtown Arts & Theatre Center
Nov 16 - Boston, MA - Club Passim
Nov 19 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square
Nov 25 - Pomfret, CT - Vanilla Bean Café
Nov 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena
Nov 29 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360
Nov 30 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall
Dec 1 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
Dec 2 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall
Dec 28 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
