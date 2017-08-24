HuffPo Premieres GRAMMY-Nominated SETH GLIER's New Album "BIRDS"

HuffPo Premieres Seth Glier's New Album, "Birds" "Glier is back with a new album titled "Birds" that is stunning from start to finish"--Huffington Post

“"...it’s hard to deny the fact that his lush arrangements are...what makes "Birds" soar beyond momentary ear candy and into the realms of mystique”

--Paste Magazine

“"A remarkable songwriter, Glier brings humanity and hope to audiences everywhere"

--Elmore Magazine

“Glier sings with a quiet strength reminiscent of Damien Rice and Jeff Buckley roped with an altogether refreshing candidness rarely heard these days"

--Glide Magazine

Award-winning singer/songwriter Seth Glier has premiered his new album exclusively via Huffington Post in advance of the official release this Friday, August 25th. CLICK HERE to listen!

"Birds" is the follow up to his 2015 critically acclaimed "If I Could Change One Thing". In early 2016, Seth gave a TEDx Talk in which he discussed how gratitude is not a state of peace or arrival, but a bitter battle for balance and reason. This was inspired after losing his brother Jamie to severe autism and led to the start of the writing of "Birds". In keeping with matters close to his heart, Seth also tackles a few social issues on the album. “Water On Fire” tears into fracking while “Justice For All” challenges the death penalty. A powerful, primal cover of the Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth” rounds out the collection. Full track listing can be found below.

The album is currently available for pre-order on iTunes and Pledge Music. Via Pledge, fans will be able to access uniquely branded experiences and Pledge-only exclusives with each pre-order of the album. CLICK HERE for more information.

Additionally, Seth will be hitting the road for a headlining U.S. tour kicking off at the Kerrville Fall Festival in Kerrville, TX. Seth will be making stops in these major cities: New York, Philadelphia, Boston and Chicago. Full tour routing can be found below. CLICK HERE for more information.

BIRDS TRACK LISTING:

1. Sunshine

2. Water On Fire

3. Birds

4. Just Because I Can

5. People Like Us

6. Like I Do

7. For What It’s Worth

8. Too Much Water

9. Justice For All

10. Hasn’t Hit Me Yet

11. I’m Still Looking

TOUR DATES

Sept 1-3 - Kerrville, TX - Kerrville Fall Festival

Sept 7 - Fall River, MA - Narrows Center For The Arts

Sept 10 - Spring Lake, MI - Courtyard Concerts

Sept 21 - Easton, MD - Avalon Theater

Sept 22 - Bay Shore, NY - Boulton Center

Sept 24 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

Sept 29 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall Loft

Sept 30 - Concord, NH - Spotlight Cafe - Capitol Center For The Arts

Oct 13 - Rockland, ME - The Strand Theatre

Oct 15 - Rockville, MD - Focus Music

Oct 18 - Nashville, TN - The Country

Oct 19 - Winchester, VA - Sweet Nola's

Oct 20 - Waynesboro, VA - Wayne Theater

Oct 21 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall

Oct 25 - Worthington, OH - Natalie's

Oct 28 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music

Oct 29 - Marshfield, WI - Vox Concert Series

Nov 1 - Carbondale, CO - Steve's Guitars

Nov 2 - Fort Collins, CO - Fort Collins Downtown Artery

Nov 3 - Denver, CO - Walnut Room

Nov 4 - Aspen, CO - Wheeler Opera House

Nov 5 - Pueblo, CO - Brues Alehouse Brewing Company

Nov 8 - Tulsa, OK - Woody Guthrie Center

Nov 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Blue Door

Nov 11 - Austin, TX - Cactus Café

Nov 12 - Houston, TX - Midtown Arts & Theatre Center

Nov 16 - Boston, MA - Club Passim

Nov 19 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square

Nov 25 - Pomfret, CT - Vanilla Bean Café

Nov 26 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena

Nov 29 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus 360

Nov 30 - New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

Dec 1 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Dec 2 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse Music Hall

Dec 28 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

