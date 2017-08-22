Mississippi hospice care provider, Sta-Home, an AccentCare, Inc. company, has been accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program, Inc. (CHAP). This demonstrates that Sta-Home meets the industry’s highest nationally recognized standards for hospice services. Through rigorous evaluation, CHAP focuses on structure and function, quality of services and products, human and financial resources and long-term viability.

Sta-Home’s four hospice locations in Mississippi, along with AccentCare’s nine other hospice locations in Texas, California, Tennessee and Colorado, are all CHAP accredited. Sta-Home was acquired by AccentCare in March of this year.

“We are proud to add our Mississippi hospice locations to our list of CHAP-accredited offices,” said AccentCare CEO Steve Rodgers. “AccentCare has maintained this accreditation since 2013, a testament to the high quality of compassionate care that our organization delivers to patients.”

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit accreditor for community-based healthcare organizations. Through “deeming authority” granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP has the regulatory authority to survey agencies providing home health, hospice and home medical equipment services to determine whether they meet the Medicare Conditions of Participation and CMS Quality Standards.

AccentCare, Inc. is a nationwide leader in post-acute health care as well as specialized care management prior to acute episodes. Its wide variety of innovative services ranges from personal, non-medical care to skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice and care management.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, AccentCare has 145 locations across 11 states with regional brands including AccentCare, AccentCare of New York, Alliance For Health, Guardian Home Health & Hospice, Sta-Home, Texas Home Health and Texas Home Health Group. AccentCare has over 30 regional strategic partnerships with major health systems, physician groups and insurance companies.

With a mission to deliver consistently exceptional care for its expanding list of clients/patients and their families, AccentCare’s 20,000 compassionate professionals are committed to improving the quality of living for 89,000 individuals each year. Its approach to care consistently exceeds the industry in unplanned re-hospitalizations, faster starts of care and quality performance. Among its distinctions, AccentCare has an overall 4.1 quality star rating for all established home health agencies (sites owned, operated or acquired before March 30, 2017), with many holding HomeCare Elite distinctions. All its hospice locations are CHAP accredited, many having designations from the We Honor Veterans program.

For more information, visit accentcare.com.