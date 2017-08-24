With Seremedi, we deliver a strong “better together” story for healthcare organizations.

Seremedi, Inc., the digital health leader and resident company of JLABS @ TMC, today announced a co-marketing and co-selling initiative with the Microsoft field teams for the Seremedi CareScriptions® care management application suite. Seremedi, Inc., while being powered on the Microsoft Azure platform, delivers the CareScriptions® solutions into major hospital systems, helping provide Microsoft customers, current and new access to transformational mobile care management that benefits healthcare providers and patients alike with better outcomes.

CareScriptions is built on the trusted and certified Microsoft Azure platform which includes a variety of technical safeguards enabling Seremedi to meet the needs of its customers. Microsoft Azure provides security, privacy and scalability enabling customers of all sizes to meet their compliance requirements.

“With Seremedi, we deliver a strong “better together” story for healthcare organizations looking to leverage their investment in Microsoft’s enterprise capabilities as a foundation for their clinical care applications,” said Dr. Clifford Goldsmith, managing director, Microsoft.

“We are thrilled to co-market and co-sell our CareScriptions ® Solutions with Microsoft and benefit from its incredibly strong brand and world-class marketing resources,” said Kim Bond Evans, CEO of Seremedi. “We fully believe this is a mutually beneficial relationship, adding an additional healthcare offering to the Microsoft portfolio to offer its current and future healthcare customers. With CareScriptions®, all essential elements for continuous patient care management are integrated for best outcomes.”

Patients who have major procedures often experience poor outcomes after discharge when their care team has little to no access to data informing them of the success of the patient’s recovery. Poor care management that is disconnected causes patients to slip through the cracks, and many get worse, not better, sometimes resulting in death. Historically, patients are discharged and disconnected from the care team, making it difficult for healthcare professionals to intervene when patients experience difficulties. Seremedi created CareScriptions® to connect care teams and patients during key periods of treatment and recovery to ensure best outcomes.

CareScriptions® is preferred by healthcare organizations for its unique approach to patient care which delights both care team and patient - integrating the essential care capabilities enabling care teams to instantly receive critical patient status information when they want it, how they want it. Communicating with patients is triggered in real-time using a patient’s media of choice -providing them with a convenient, easy to use application that assists recovery. CareScriptions® minimizes adverse events, reduces readmission rates, improves efficiency, enhances patient recovery and improves the clinician-patient relationship.

Late 2016, CareScriptions® was selected as one of the 2016 finalists for the MEDICA World App Competition. Seremedi was one of only two companies selected from the U.S for this competition which is part of MEDICA World, the world’s leading healthcare conference for the medical industry.

About Seremedi

Seremedi is a Houston-based digital health leader and resident company of JLABS @ TMC. Its CareScriptions® integrated mobile patient care platform helps medical professionals improve the perioperative care experience by connecting patients and care teams to deliver critical patient data in real-time, increasing visibility into patient preparation and recovery, and enabling the best recovery outcomes while minimizing avoidable risks and costs. More informed, invested and connected patient-physician teams working together result in better outcomes for the patient, and a decrease in major surgery related complications, readmissions and costs. CareScriptions delivers collaborative connected care supporting the doctor-patient commitment to work together through patient recovery. Seremedi is a leading technology partner in Perioperative Care and proud to present this discussion on Enhanced Recovery and the Perioperative Surgical Home. For more, see http://www.seremedi.com or follow @CareScriptions.