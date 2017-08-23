PUR's best-selling 4-in-1 Pressed Powder debuts on HSN PÜR is the complexion authority that fits (our customer) needs.

PÜR, the brand known as a pioneer of multi-tasking, good-for-your-skin makeup and skincare solutions, announced today that it will start selling select products on HSN and HSN.com, beginning August 24th with about twenty-five of the brand’s bestselling products.

“HSN is an incredibly important platform in the beauty industry and we’re thrilled to be working with them,” says Tisha Thompson, Vice President of Marketing at PÜR. “Through this partnership, we’ll be able to introduce a brand-new audience of women to PÜR’s skin-enhancing makeup. We look forward to broadening PÜR’s reach and sharing the brand’s intelligent beauty solutions with new consumers nationwide.”

“HSN is proud to add PÜR to our cosmetic assortment,” says Jeff Askenas, Senior Vice President of Beauty at HSN. “Our customers are looking for a great option in the foundation category and PÜR is the complexion authority that fits their needs.”

Lynette Cole, PÜR’s Global Education Director and former Miss USA 2000, will appear on-air August 24th from 8 to 9 pm to present the following products:



Bare It All™ 4-in-1 Skin-Perfecting Foundation: A 12-hour, demi-matte foundation that instantly perfects the look of skin with its makeup properties while also helping to improve the look of skin over time with its skin care properties. It’s formulated with luxurious ingredients such as agave extract, green tea, ginseng, B vitamins and PÜR’s proprietary retinol and ceramide complex, Ceretin® Complex – the signature formula found in all of PÜR’s complexion products that has been demonstrated to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Get a Grip Endurance Eye Shadow Primer: Ensure a smooth application and enhanced color payoff with this powerful primer that helps locks eyeshadow in place and prevents smudging, creasing and fading.

4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation: Serving as the cornerstone of the brand’s complexion category for more than a decade, the 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation is PÜR’s top-selling foundation product. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, including Ceretin® Complex and encapsulated mineral water from the Swiss Alps, this lightweight, all-in-one foundation, concealer, powder and SPF 15 provides perfect makeup coverage while also addressing common skincare concerns such as the look of smoothness and moisturization.

Love Your Selfie Bestsellers Collection: Get a natural, picture-perfect look in a flash with this travel-friendly kit. It’s filled with eight special-edition eye shadows, PÜR’s top-selling lip gloss and mascara, and bronzers, blushes and highlighters.

My Little Pony: The Movie Collection Eyeshadow Palette (HSN.com only): Inspired by the wild adventures of My Little Pony: The Movie, this 16-piece eyeshadow palette features a kaleidoscope of colors including mattes, shimmers and bold brights.

A wider assortment can also be shopped online at HSN.com.

