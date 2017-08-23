In offering these MACRA-MIPS courses, we’re helping healthcare providers meet additional training needs that will significantly impact their organizations.

ACLS Certification Institute, a leading provider of online emergency life support certifications, is pleased to announce its two new certificate programs designed to prepare healthcare organizations and clinicians to navigate the new Medicare payment model, MACRA-MIPS.

The Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA) and the Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) were signed into law in April 2015. They revolutionize Medicare reimbursement by compensating providers on the quality of the care they provide rather than on the number of services, replacing almost all Meaningful Use and PQRS programs.

“According to a survey conducted by Deloitte Consulting, most healthcare providers are not familiar with MACRA-MIPS and do not know how these new laws will impact their reimbursement,” said Laurie McBrierty, Vice President of Product Management. “And of those who are aware of the impending changes, many do not realize that the performance period for payment year 2019 is based on the current year.”

Performance for MIPS has already begun as the reporting required in 2018 will reflect care provided since January 1, 2017. Penalty or bonus incentives will increase each year, with a nine percent penalty or bonus possible in 2022. Education on these new reimbursement models is critical to revenue.

ACLS Certification Institute offers two levels of certification accredited by ANCC, ACCME and IACET to provide CME/CEUs. The Certificate of Basic MACRA-MIPS Proficiency (CMMP) introduces the learner to the basics of MACRA and MIPS. It describes all the MIPS program categories as well as MACRA’s Advanced Payment Models (APMs) and ACI. The learner will be provided with a proficiency certificate.

The Certified MACRA-MIPS Healthcare Professional (CMHP) provides comprehensive multi-level training for all healthcare professionals involved in treating Medicare patients to understand and participate in all parts of MACRA and MIPS.

“Healthcare organizations across the nation trust us to provide emergency life support certification training,” said Paula Schmidt, Marketing Director. “In offering these MACRA-MIPS courses, we’re helping healthcare providers meet additional training needs that will significantly impact their organizations.”

For more information on these new MACRA-MIPS certifications or any other courses offered by ACLS Certification Institute, visit http://www.acls.com/macra-mips-lp.

About ACLS Certification Institute

Founded in 2010, ACLS Certification Institute is the largest online provider of emergency life support certification training. Thousands of healthcare professionals have successfully earned their certifications with ACLS Certification Institute through convenient online courses and certification exams that can be completed on the schedule and at the pace that works best for each individual. ACLS Certification Institute’s ACLS, BLS, PALS and NRP programs are accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) and in joint partnership with the Postgraduate Institute of Medicine (PIM). The CMMP and CMHP programs are accredited by ANCC, ACCME and IACET. For more information on available certifications and recertifications, visit http://www.acls.com.