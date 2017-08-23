Scenario Learning Recognized as Best Place to Work in Ohio

Scenario Learning, a Vector Solutions brand, announced Ohio Business Magazine has named the developer of market-leading safety and compliance solutions for schools and workplaces as 2017 Best Workplace in Ohio in the 50-200 employees category. This is the second consecutive year the company has won the award, which will be featured in the Fall issue of the magazine.

The award is a result of an extensive two-month vetting process by the publication. Nominees provide information on topics such as company size, engagement with employees, benefit structure and past awards. Winners are then selected by committee.

“We work hard to provide an environment where our employees are engaged and happy, which helps us better serve our customers,” said Brian Taylor, General Manager of Scenario Learning. “It’s an honor to be ranked among Ohio’s best workplaces for a second year and we look forward to expanding our team and customer base.”

This award follows two years of recognition in the Cincinnati Business Courier’s Best Places to Work Competition, an employee-driven award. Scenario Learning has previously won in the small business category and was also recognized with the spirit award. With over 70 employees and sales increasing at 30 percent annually over the past five years, Scenario Learning continues to grow at a record-setting pace.

About Scenario Learning

Scenario Learning, a Vector Solutions brand, is a leading developer of award-winning safety and compliance solutions that help create safer and more inclusive school and colleges. Best known for the SafeSchools product line, the brand’s online product portfolio for the education market includes management solutions for staff and student training, bullying/incident reporting, accident reporting, SDS management, Special Education professional development, and TeachPoint's state-of-the-art teacher evaluation and professional development tracking systems. For more information, visit http://www.scenariolearning.com. Follow us on Twitter @SafeSchoolsNews and on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/scenariolearning.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT and education industries. Its brands, RedVector, TargetSolutions, and Scenario Learning, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library exceeds more than 5,000 courses written by 200 subject matter experts and reaching over 5 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.vector-solutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at: http://www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

