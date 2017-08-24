JourneyEd.com Headquarters Moves to a New, Larger Location

JourneyEd.com has experienced significant growth, necessitating a move to a new, larger headquarters location. The move officially occurred in early August 2017, with JourneyEd.com leaving the company’s previous home in Plano, Texas, and taking up residence in a new facility, located in Allen, Texas, at 80 E. McDermott Drive.

The new headquarters location is free standing and offers significantly more space – 6,000 square feet, compared to the previous location’s 4,200 square feet. Notably, the new space is wholly owned by the company. This ensures no ongoing lease burden, delivering financial advantages. The location will house sales, IT, customer service, finance and executive staff.

"I am extremely pleased to see the completed move to our new headquarters. The new facility will enable us to gather all staff in one headquarters campus and we will reduce our overall costs by eliminating rental expenditures. The completion of the move to the new building is consistent with our drive to strengthen the effectiveness and efficiency of JourneyEd.com’s internal operations," stated Greg Lamkin, CEO JourneyEd.com Inc.

The move will enable JourneyEd.com to enjoy not only reduced costs and better efficiency, but enable the company to invest in new initiatives, drive customer satisfaction, and grow market share by fostering the ability to offer new academic software and higher software volume licensing in the future.

“This is an exciting time for JourneyEd.com and marks a huge milestone for the company, its employees and customers who will all benefit from the opportunities this expansion presents,” explained Lamkin.

To learn more about the services and solutions JourneyEd.com offers K-12 schools and universities, visit http://www.JourneyEd.com.

About JourneyEd.com, Inc.: JourneyEd.com Inc. is the leading software and technology reseller solely servicing the K-12 and higher education markets which include millions of students, educators and schools nationwide. Our mission is to bring technology to the education market. We accomplish this mission by combining an ever-growing array of relationships with popular technology brands with an experienced team of employees that utilize cutting-edge technology to deliver unique solutions to our customers. More information is available at http://www.journeyed.com or by contacting us at 1-800-876-3507.