Mediaclip, a leading developer of product personalization software, will be exhibiting in booth 4543 at PRINT 17 in Chicago, IL. The event will take place at McCormick Place from September 10th – 14th.

At the trade show, the company will be presenting the newest innovations of its state-of-the-art software, as well as sharing industry expertise in creating market opportunities within the booming product personalization market. The fact that any type of printable material can be personalized offers a unique chance to spark conversations with creative PSPs who are willing to bring product customization to the next level with Mediaclip.

“The theme of PRINT 17, ‘Metamorphosis,’ is especially engaging for us this year as we celebrate our software’s 10th anniversary,” says Marion Duchesne, CEO at Mediaclip. “From the beginning, we have striven to evolve our solution so that customers can get the most out of their investment and grow their businesses. Thus, we have made sure to adapt and address the changing technology standards, the shifting needs of today’s shoppers and the new way by which people communicate and consume information.”

During PRINT 17, attendees can also expect to get a glimpse into Mediaclip’s 10-year metamorphic journey as the staff discusses how it all began and how the company earned its status as the leader in product personalization software development today. To get in on these insights and lessons-learned, conference goers are encouraged to join Mediaclip’s three Printerverse Panel discussions (Booth 4225); detailed information can be found by visiting each Panel’s website:



Sept. 10 @ 3:45-4:30 PM CT - Welcome to the Family: Marrying Tech for the One-Stop Print Shop (http://ow.ly/5cP330e3wd4)

Sept. 13 @10:15-11:15 AM CT - Printerverse Mover and Shaker Interviews (http://ow.ly/Rdye30e40Qe)

Sept. 14 @11:15-12 PM CT - Personifying the Print Experience: Customizing for the Masses (http://ow.ly/ln8g30e5eYu)

To learn more about how offering product personalization can boost your sales and increase your production volume, please book a rendezvous (http://ow.ly/wuZr30ezlp8) to meet with Mediaclip’s team in Chicago. As a gift for helping celebrate this important anniversary, booth visitors will receive an exclusive savings offer; details regarding this will only be provided onsite by the staff.

If you will not be attending PRINT 17 but would like to discuss business opportunities with Mediaclip, please feel free to reach out via email at info@mediaclip.ca, or call 1-877-799-2547 (toll free).

ABOUT MEDIACLIP™

Mediaclip™ is a leading provider of white-label software solutions allowing its customers to offer online personalization of any product. Our delightful user experience is designed to work on any device and our technology allows you to customize the look and feel of the tool in order to reflect your brand and differentiate yourself from everybody else in the market. Our solutions are offered in a wide range of business models to address your specific needs and help you execute your market strategy.