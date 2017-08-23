"Success Files”, hosted by Rob Lowe is an enlightening program that introduces interesting topics to American audiences that range from technology, to health, to agriculture. The show highlights major stories and breakthroughs across various industries and social causes. In an upcoming episode of the “Success Files” series, the show covers handicapped accessibility.

Many individuals who are living with limited mobility always have a hard time overcoming obstacles such as stairways, or even access to vehicles. However, some measures can be undertaken in homes or commercial settings to make properties more handicap-friendly. The available options are vast and are continually growing.

Retrofitting a property is one of the easiest ways to provide convenience to the handicapped community. For example, in a kitchen, the cabinets and countertops can be lowered, since the standard cabinets are often too high for those in wheelchairs. Other options include keeping the regularly used items within reaching distance or providing tools for individuals who cannot reach items.

