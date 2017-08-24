Associated Research Announces the All New HYAMP®

HYAMP The HYAMP ground bond tester includes a full 40 amp AC and DC output, has added onboard data storage and barcode scanning while reducing the overall footprint by 30% and weight by 36%

Associated Research, the leader in electrical safety compliance testing, has announced the addition of their all new HYAMP®. The new HYAMP model features test functionality that includes Ground Bond testing in a lightweight and functional design ideal for benchtop applications. The HYAMP was designed specifically to improve Ground Bond testing for laboratory and production line testing applications. The new series allows manufacturers to modernize their bench top applications for productivity and safety without complex test set-ups or the need to connect the instrument to a PC. “Traditional ground bond testing equipment has been large, heavy and expensive. In the past manufacturers and test labs were forced to buy separate pieces of equipment for AC and DC ground bond testing,” states Nick Piotrowski, Product Manager at Associated Research. “The HYAMP ground bond tester includes a full 40 amp AC and DC output, has added onboard data storage and barcode scanning while reducing the overall footprint by 30% and weight by 36%. Additionally we’ve maintained competitive product pricing to make this series affordable for any size company.”

All-New Features & Benefits



Improved Interface: Testing from the front panel just got a whole lot easier. Intuitively set up test parameters and steps with the swipe of a finger.

Data Transfer: Take the pain out of your data transfer with the on-board flash drive support and local data storage. Instantly upload test files directly to your instrument during set-up and save/record up to 1,500 test results directly from your instrument.

Barcode Scanning: Increase efficiency and production throughput by incorporating a barcode scan. A simple scan will associate your Device Under Test (DUT) with the test sequence and test data.

PPE Compatibility: Create a safe workstation by incorporating a DUT enclosure, dual palm remote controls, signal interlock and other devices into our hardware safety interlock.

Prompt & Hold: Save time and ensure accurate testing with our Prompt & Hold feature. This feature provides on-screen instructions between test steps. In complex test set-ups this helps eliminate operator error and will ensure safe and accurate testing.

Integrate with the Hypot: Waste no time setting up your Hypot and HYMAP system; interconnection is auto detected and system settings are automatically configured.

USB Interface: The Hypot series provides a standard USB interface for remote programming and communication.

The new HYAMP will be available in the third quarter of 2017. Pricing is as follows:

Model Description Price

3240 40 AAC/DC Ground Bond Tester $2399.00

Contact the company at 1-800-858-8378, e-mail at feedback(at)arisafety(dot)com or visit their site at http://www.arisafety.com. For editorial questions, please contact Jim Kenesie at jim.kenesie(at)arisafety(dot)com.

Founded in 1936, Associated Research is a worldwide leader in Electrical Safety Compliance Testing Instruments.