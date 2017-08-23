Photo Butler Launches Real-time Photo Sharing App for Events

All-New Photo Butler App for Instant, Real-Time, Collaborative Photo Sharing, Available Now in the App Store From weddings to athletic events and concerts, we’ve been a part of hundreds of events and helped users share thousands of photos without a single text, email or upload. We're changing the way the world shares memories.

Photo Butler, a free mobile app for collaborative, real-time photo sharing, launched today for iOS devices. Unlike other photo sharing apps, Photo Butler empowers users to create or schedule a photo stream for any event or moment, and invite guests to view or contribute without the distraction of manually texting, emailing and uploading photos to social media.

“We automate the process of sharing so users can be fully present in life’s most important and mundane moments, free of distraction,” said Andy Goldfarb, founder of Photo Butler. “From weddings to athletic events and concerts, we’ve been a part of hundreds of events and helped users share thousands of photos without a single text, email or upload. We're changing the way the world shares memories.”

Who’s Behind Photo Butler?

Photo Butler has Boston DNA. Goldfarb and his co-founders, Joe Cuccinelli and David Benaim, have built an experienced team, most of whom have worked together multiple times at Apple and leading Boston startups, including: Quattro (acquired by Apple), m-Qube (acquired by Verisign), Care.com (IPO), BlueFin Labs (acquired by Twitter), Nanigans, Upromise (acquired by Sallie Mae), and others.

How Photo Butler Works

Users create a photo stream or schedule one in advance for any event, big or small. Hosts then easily invite others to contribute in the app or view online using a personalized code or SMS. Contributors simply take photos in the moment, which are shared instantly and automatically to a private, living album. Patented algorithms deliver best shots from the photo stream and avoid duplicates and blurs. Additionally, the app uses advanced facial recognition technology to identify those who appear frequently in the stream and enable easy search.

Hosts of both public and private events use Photo Butler to share their guests’ authentic experiences. Today, Photo Butler has been utilized by both regional and national organizations, including Bridal Wars, a national competition and bridal show featuring fun, one-of-a-kind challenges, and the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC), a two-day bike-a-thon across Massachusetts that donates 100 percent of every rider-raised dollar to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for research and treatment.

“The Pan-Mass Challenge brings together thousands of cyclists and supporters each year, raising more money for charity than any single athletic fundraising event in the world. This year, hundreds of riders, volunteers and spectators used Photo Butler to capture the action from every angle,” said David Hellman, Pan-Mass Challenge SVP of Operations. “Photo Butler allowed us to share the PMC story through over 5,000 photos from countless, authentic points of view and we look forward to seeing them again next summer.”

“At Bridal Wars, we’re all about fun and friendly competition for brides and their friends,” said Heather Romanski, co-founder of Bridal Wars. “Photo Butler has become an integral part of our experience, and our bridal parties love using the app to quickly capture all the fun from our events. In fact, we have hundreds of brides and their friends using Photo Butler to share thousands of photos at each event. Many of the brides tell us they will be using Photo Butler at their weddings. Of course, I used the app at my own engagement party and am planning to use it at my own wedding! We absolutely love it.”

Photo Butler plans to release additional features, and will announce several new event partnerships this fall.

Download Photo Butler for iOS devices on the App Store.

About Photo Butler

Photo Butler is a free mobile app for collaborative, real-time photo sharing that’s changing the way the world shares memories. From weddings, athletic events and concerts to everyday moments, Photo Butler allows you to be fully present and free of distraction while creating and sharing living albums. Learn more and enhance your event with Photo Butler at http://www.photobutler.com.