Radiology Associates of South Florida (RASF) has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Mednax, headquartered in Sunrise, Florida. RASF is the largest private practice radiology group in Florida and is the provider of diagnostic imaging interpretation, image-guided interventional procedures, and vascular surgery for Baptist Health of South Florida (BHSF), and the premier provider of a wide variety of imaging examinations and procedures throughout the region. Mednax (MD) is a publicly traded organization serving over 3000 hospitals with more than 3700 physicians in specialties ranging from anesthesia, neo-natal intensive care and radiology.

RASF physicians are highly subspecialized, including cardiovascular imaging; neuroradiology; body imaging; nuclear medicine; onco-radiology; musculoskeletal radiology; ultrasonography; pediatric radiology; breast imaging; emergency radiology; interventional radiology; neuro-interventional; and vascular surgery. The group’s chairman and CEO, Ricardo C. Cury, M.D., is also Director of Cardiac Imaging at Baptist Hospital of Miami and Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.

“Our partnership with MEDNAX will allow RASF to not only maintain and enhance the strong on-site physician footprint engaged in all the activities with our hospital partner, but will also provide the much needed IT platform and remote technology through vRAD to expand our after-hours coverage in an efficient and highly specialized manner,” said Dr. Cury. “In addition, it will provide size and scale to expand our initial efforts with machine learning and artificial intelligence in radiology and a robust data analytics platform to ensure success in new payment models and to prove the value of appropriate imaging to the care of patients.”

“We are excited about our ability to attract leading radiology providers such as RASF to our integrated physician services offering and our national radiology group,” said Roger J. Medel, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MEDNAX. “We believe the technological capabilities MEDNAX offers through vRad, combined with our own practice-management expertise and physician-centric leadership, make us an extremely valuable partner to radiology practices. I’m excited at the opportunities we face with RASF, particularly given this group’s long-standing leadership position in radiology and its partnership with Baptist Health South Florida. Moreover, we continue to believe the combination of on-site physician excellence with world-class technological capabilities will enable us to deliver a vision to become the recognized leader in Radiology services."

“Mednax and vRAD will be of significant value to RASF and Baptist Health by adding remote technology infra-structure and expanding sub-specialty expertise after-hours,” added Patricia Rosello, chief executive officer for Baptist Outpatient Services.

The partnership of RASF with Mednax will grow this regional and national drive for excellence through multiple new opportunities, namely the organic expansion of the Baptist Health system, the evolution of payment models toward risk-sharing and increasingly bundled payments, the use of technology to provide instant clinical decision support and streamlined radiology workflow, and, most importantly, the delivery of world-class quality care to the patients served by BHSF and RASF.

ABOUT RASF

Founded in 1960, RASF is one of the largest independent radiology groups in the United States. The practice, comprised of more than 70 physicians, provides diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, and vascular surgery services at Baptist Health South Florida, the largest health system in Miami-Dade County, including seven hospitals and 15 outpatient centers and doing approximately 1 million studies a year. Additional information is available at http://www.rasf.net.

ABOUT MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc. is a national health solutions partner based in Sunrise, Fla. comprised of the nation's leading providers of physician services. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional corporations, MEDNAX provides services through a network of more than 3,725 physicians in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. In addition to its national physician network, MEDNAX provides services to healthcare facilities and physicians in over 40 states through two complementary businesses, consisting of a revenue cycle management company and a consulting services company. Additional information is available at http://www.mednax.com.