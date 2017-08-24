Dentist using Practice Assistant Sikka is harnessing artificial intelligence and natural language processing to help build a self-driving practice.

Sikka Software, The Practice Optimizer Company®, will be at CDA San Francisco at Booth #311, demonstrating live the newest advance in artificial intelligence (AI), Practice Assistant. Staff will be on hand to assist dentists in experiencing firsthand how AI and natural language processing facilitates a self-driving dental practice, hands-free using a smart speaker.

Gene Dorff, Dentsply Sirona: “The Sikka Software advantage is the capture and proactive use of individual dentist practice data. Sikka Software compliments most practice management systems. I believe Sikka Software’s products can improve the productivity and profitability of a dentist’s office.”

Practice Assistant is accessible by saying, “Alexa, open my practice” to any Amazon Echo device. This command connects the device to Sikka’s HIPAA and HITECH Platform Cloud, compatible with 96% of practice management systems. Dentists can then ask Practice Assistant for their schedule and key performance indicators, including accounts receivable, open treatment plans, collections, new patients and more. This hands-free interaction allows dentists to maximize their time and schedule, fit in emergency patients and perform additional procedures to grow their revenue.

Vijay Sikka, CEO of Sikka Software: “Sikka is harnessing artificial intelligence and natural language processing to help build a self-driving practice. Our goal is to use technology to make managing a practice simple so dentists can focus on their patients while simultaneously increasing revenue.”

Practice Assistant works from any location with an Amazon Echo device and Wi-Fi connection, so dentists can check in with their practice at home, on location, or wherever in the world they happen to be.

Dentists can visit CDA Booth #311 for a demonstration and to enter a drawing to win an Amazon Dot. A winner will be drawn every day of the show at 3 PM PST, on the dot. Plus, dentists get 6 months of Practice Assistant free when three referrals sign-up.

