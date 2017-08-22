G2 Crowd Partners with New Story Charity to Build Community in Haiti

By teaming up with New Story, we’ll be able to have a direct impact on the quality of life for an entire community. We couldn’t be more excited to watch this initiative take off and deliver for these families.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solutions review platform, today announced a campaign with New Story Charity to raise $480,000, that will be used to build a community of 80 homes in Haiti for families affected by the 2010 earthquake. The initiative will be led by G2 Crowd’s philanthropic program, G2 Gives, and will donate $10 dollars per business software or service review collected and verified.

G2 Gives aims to provide a unique bridge between the business world and the nonprofit community and directly reflects G2 Crowd’s commitment to compassion and authenticity. G2 Gives' review campaigns further G2 Crowd’s mission of bringing transparency to the B2B marketplace and support worthy causes around the world.

“When I visited Haiti, I was deeply saddened by the amount of struggle that the people were still experiencing, more than 5 years after the earthquake,” said Tim Handorf, co-founder and CEO, G2 Crowd. “I wondered how we could do more to help these people. By teaming up with New Story, we’ll be able to have a direct impact on the quality of life for an entire community. We couldn’t be more excited to watch this initiative take off and deliver for these families.”

G2 Crowd and New Story plan to build a community of 80 homes. Each home is built by local labor and built with locally sourced construction materials. The intent is to stimulate the economy and teach valuable skills to members of the community. The homes are designed with the input of their future inhabitants to best provide solutions to the problems they face every day.

“Having a safe home is vital to somebody’s overall quality of life. When you build a home for someone who has been living under a tarp, or on dirt floors, you’re drastically decreasing their exposure to disease, increasing a child’s ability to learn, and overall, allowing the family to focus on future opportunities,” said Brett Hagler, co-founder and CEO, New Story Charity. “When G2 Crowd approached us about this partnership, we were thrilled. The impact that 80 homes will have on this community is enormous.”

New Story Charity was co-founded in 2014 by Brett Hagler, Mike Arrieta, Alexandria Lafci, and Matthew Marshall. The charity builds homes and transforms slums into communities to provide families and individuals with safety and consistency. One hundred percent of funds raised go directly toward hiring local workers, buying local materials, and building the homes. This 100 percent commitment gives donors transparency to the process and confidence that their donation will make a direct impact.

This partnership between G2 Crowd and New Story Charity furthers G2 Gives in its mission to connect the business community with nonprofits. Previously G2 Gives has raised funds to support initiatives like World Water Day and Chicago Technology Academy.

