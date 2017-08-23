Our teams are focused on delivering great service and meeting the specific needs of each client

MobilityWorks®, the nation's largest retailer of wheelchair accessible vans, announced today that has been named to the 2017 Inc. 500|5000, an exclusive ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. MobilityWorks (aka WMK) ranked No. 2545 based on a three-year growth rate of 139 percent, marking the twelfth year that the company has been included on the list.

“We are extremely honored to have been recognized again by Inc. magazine,” said Eric Mansfield, President of MobilityWorks. “All of our consumer showroom and commercial sales teams are focused on delivering great service and meeting the specific needs of each client. That really is the key to our success and continued growth.”

MobilityWorks also provides wheelchair vans for rent and adaptive equipment such as hand controls, turning seats and scooter lifts. MobilityWorks also sells a variety of transport vehicles to business clients throughout the United States. Its TransitWorks division, a leading upfitter of Ford, Ram, and Mercedes commercial vans, has manufacturing operations in Akron, OH and Kansas City, KS.

“The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers will include former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and “Shark Tank” star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments’ founder and CEO Dan Price.

About MobilityWorks

MobilityWorks (aka WMK) is a Cleveland, Ohio-based company that employs specially trained Certified Mobility Consultants to work closely with its clients to understand their specific transportation needs in finding the right vehicle solution. Founded in 1997 with one location, MobilityWorks now has 69 van showrooms in 24 states. MobilityWorks Commercial is the largest provider of commercial wheelchair vans in the country. TransitWorks, located in Akron, Ohio, is the manufacturing division of WMK, LLC and is Ford Motor Company's largest mobility upfitter. The 12-time Inc. 5000 Honoree has over 1,000 full-time employees. Learn more about MobilityWorks at http://www.mobilityworks.com.