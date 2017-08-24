It’s not racism, it’s simply bad training.

The number of unarmed American citizens being killed by police is on the rise. Statistics released by the Washington Post show that out of 638 people killed by police in 2017, 62 were either unarmed or were not known to have a weapon. Although most of the news focuses on dividing the country along racial lines in a search for answers, one of the world's leading firearms trainers says the reason much easier. Chris Sajnog, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL sniper instructor and founder of the S.E.A.L. Training System (Science-based Education for Accelerated Learning) says it’s not racism, it’s simply bad training.

Almost every law enforcement agency in the United States qualifies their officer by having them shoot at targets that are the shape of an unarmed human. “Anyone who understands the basics of Classical Conditioning will understand the insanity of this type of training,” Chris said. “You can’t test an officer's ability to shoot at the shape of an unarmed human shape under stress, and then be surprised when, under stress, that same officer shoots what appears to be the same shape he’s been trained to shoot!”

The same statistics reported by the Washington Post also show that out of 30 unarmed civilian killed, 13 were white, and eight were black. Chris said it’s not a racial issue. “At night and under stress we all become silhouettes. It doesn't matter if you’re black, white or green, as long as police are being trained to shoot at unarmed human shapes, we’re all in danger.”

Chris has tried many times in his career to improve the training he’s been involved with but, every time he’s met with what he calls, “Institutional Inertia.” Chris became a whistleblower when he discovered the USCG unit he was training was violating most of their own safety rules. He reported this to the Office of Special Counsel only to find himself at the center of their investigation. “I provided over 500 pieces of evidence that the USCG’s training program was putting sailors lives in danger. When I gave evidence to the Office of Special Counsel that the USCG lied to investigators, they closed my case.”

Chris was also asked to be on the board of director for the NRA, but when he requested to help modernize their training, they revoked his nomination. “The only hard part about fixing this epidemic is changing minds of the decision makers,” Chris said. “Even if it seems too simple or too easy of a fix just to change the targets officers are shooting at; isn’t it worth a shot?”

About Chris Sajnog

Although he’s done taking out terrorists, he’s still on a mission: To help others learn to live their lives as true warriors. He spent most of his life training the world's most elite warriors, the US Navy SEALs. One day he came home from a long deployment and realized his two young boys needed him more than the SEAL Teams. After 20 years of serving his country, it was time to grow up — and become a father.

Chris, a Master Training Specialist in the Navy, was hand selected to write the US Navy SEAL Sniper Manual. He used this experience, plus four years of studying neuroscience and elite performance, to develop the SEAL Training System — a fundamental shift to learning any skill. He’s the author of two bestselling books, How to Shoot Like a Navy SEAL and Navy SEAL Shooting and the owner of Center Mass Group, LLC a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business in San Diego, CA and now offers his unique training online and through licensing with strategic training partners and joint ventures.