The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum), a non-profit international industry association dedicated to advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems, today announced the approval of its 2018 Operations plan by its membership. The WInnForum Board of Directors has established the following high-level objectives for the Forum for the period from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018 in executing on the Forum’s Strategic Plan:



Brand the Forum as the preferred venue for the Spectrum Sharing Community

Identify New Market Area Relevant to the Forum’s Mission

Execute on the Strategic Plan of the Coordinating Committee on International SCA Standards (CCSCA)

Execute on Test and Certification Strategies for WInnForum Standards

Establish Relevant Projects

Improve Regional Support

Execute and Revise the Strategic Plan

These objectives are supported through projects undertaken by its three committees: Advanced Technology Committee (ATC), Spectrum Sharing Committee (SSC) and the Coordinating Committee on International SCA Standards (CC SCA).

In addition to continued work on the Forum’s Platform Strategy, 10 Most Wanted Wireless Innovations, and Advocacy Agenda, the ATC will also develop a project to create a technical report on Application of Spectrum Access Systems in an effort to expand the Forum brand as a venue for licensed and unlicensed communities beyond the US CBRS ecosystem.

More information about these projects can be found on the ATC web page: http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/advanced-technologies-committee.

The CC SCA, set to be rebranded as part of the 2018 Operations plan, will also deliver multiple work products through a series of projects, including:



SCA Harmonization Roadmap

Timing Services API Harmonization

Transceiver Facility API v2.0 PSMs

SCA 4.1 Test Processes and Procedures

Coalition Interoperability

Committee Advocacy

Information on these projects can be found on the CC SCA web page: http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/sca. The rebranding will be announced at Milcom 2017, 23-25 October in Baltimore, Maryland (http://events.afcea.org/milcom17/public/enter.aspx).

The SSC has established an aggressive project plan for FY2018, culminating in the baseline release of standards for the operation, test, and certification of 3.5 GHz CBRS band ecosystem elements in accordance with FCC rules and regulations. The FY2018 project plan is allocated among five Working Groups: Operational and Functional Requirements, Security Requirements, Protocol Specifications, Testing and Certification, and Operations.

WG1’s FY2018 goal is to continue to develop the standards and requirements that will allow the CBRS community to translate the FCC rules into implementable and interoperable functions, building upon current work product. The group will also define new additional requirements to improve efficiency and usage of the CBRS band.

Work for WG2 on the security completed in FY2017; the group has recessed until such time as new requirements are identified.

WG3's charter is to define the detailed protocols for data and communications across the various open interfaces within the system. In FY2017, WG3 successfully delivered Version 1 of Release 1 of the Technical Specifications for SAS-SAS Protocol Specification: Protocol between different SAS systems, and SAS-CBSD Protocol Specification: Protocol between devices and SAS system. WG3’s FY2018 goal is to continue to develop and refine protocol standards for the CBRS system, building upon current work product.

WG4’s FY2018 goal is to fully support certification against CBRS Release 1 Standards to allow for commercial deployment of GAA Category A and Category B devices by December 2017. The work group will then move forward to allow full support of certifications against CBRS Release 2 Standards later in the fiscal year.

In FY2017, WG5 published standards for CBRS PKI Root of Trust Operators and issued an RFP for accreditation of these operators. Initial selection of approved vendors is expected in early FY2018. Beyond that, the FY2018 goal is to fully support operational elements necessary for commercial deployment of GAA Category A and Category B devices by December 2017. The work group will then move forward to allow full support of operational elements for Release 2 Standards later in the year.

Information on the committee roadmap and SSC working groups, including approved work products to date, can be found here: http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/spectrum-sharing-committee. For more information in person, join the SSC at its workshop on CBRS and Wireless Internet Service Providers on 9 October (http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/wispapalooza-workshop-2017).

Through these projects, the members of the Forum will develop multiple Reports, Recommendations and Specifications over the coming year for use by the broader advanced wireless community that will be added to our comprehensive Document library: http://www.wirelessinnovation.org/reports-recommendations-and-specifications.

The FY2018 Operations Plan can be downloaded here: http://bit.ly/2018OpsPlan.

To learn more about the benefits of Forum Membership, visit our web page at http://www.WirelessInnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio(CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Google, Motorola Solutions, Leonardo and Thales.