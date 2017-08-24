The Spectral 15 fits one standard size DSLR body with 24–70mm attached, a 70–200mm detached, two to four extra lenses, flash, a 10” tablet, and a 15” laptop. "Spectral shoulder bags integrate our history of innovation and dedication to sourcing the highest quality materials, while being sensitive to a photographer’s budget,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo's CEO and lead designer.

With Think Tank Photo’s new Spectral shoulder bags, photographers can remain inconspicuous while shooting, knowing their valuable cameras and lenses are safer from theft and the elements. A magnetic Fidlock clasp enables quiet, one-handed access to gear — and then locks automatically when closing the flap. An additional zippered closure gives peace of mind while traveling and can be tucked away when actively shooting. Constructed with durable yet stylish materials, the Spectral Shoulder Bag offers Think Tank quality and ingenuity at a reasonable price.

The Spectral 8 fits one standard size DSLR body with a wide or short zoom, a 24–70mm f/2.8 detached, plus one to two small extra lens, and an eight-inch tablet. Or, it fits a Mirrorless kit with three to four lenses, including the 50–140mm. The Spectral 10 fits one standard size DSLR body with 24–70mm attached, a 70–200mm detached, one to three extra lenses, and a 10” tablet. The Spectral 15 fits one standard size DSLR body with 24–70mm attached, a 70–200mm detached, two to four extra lenses, flash, a 10” tablet, and a 15” laptop.

“For pro and serious amateur photographers who want to upgrade their camera bodies and lenses, selecting an appropriate shoulder bag is not a light decision. While they may be taking their first forays into professional-level glass, they also are monitoring their funds,” said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank Photo’s CEO and lead designer. “We designed the Spectral series with them in mind. It integrates our history of innovation and dedication to sourcing the highest quality materials, while being sensitive to a photographer’s budget.”

KEY ADDITIONAL FEATURES



15” Laptop compartment (Spectral 15 only)

Tablet pocket (Spectral 8: 8”, Spectral 10 & 15: 10”)

Phone pocket sized for today’s large phones

Tripod attachment points and straps

Highest quality materials (metal hardware, YKK RC Fuse zippers, 420D velocity nylon) and the highest quality construction

Luggage handle pass-through

Comfortably padded non-slip shoulder strap for all day comfort

Customizable divider layout with dividers for stacking short lenses

Internal pockets to hold batteries, card wallets and other accessories

Water bottle pocket

Seam-sealed rain cover included

MATERIALS

Exterior: All fabric exterior treated with durable water resistant coating while fabric underside is coated with polyurethane for superior water resistance. The bag also has YKK® RC Fuse (abrasion resistant) zippers, 420D velocity nylon, double PU coated P600D, heavy-duty nylon tarpaulin, UltraMesh pockets, antique plated metal hardware, Fidlock® mangetic buckle, 350G 3D air mesh, 3-ply bonded nylon thread

Interior: PE board reinforced removable closed cell foam dividers, 200D liner, PU backed nylex liner, 2x PU coated nylon 210T seam-sealed taffeta rain cover, 3-ply bonded nylon thread

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Spectral 8



Internal Dimensions: 10.2” W x 7.5” H x 4.9” D (26 x 19 x 12.5 cm)

Exterior Dimensions: 11” W x 8.3” H x 6.1” D (28 x 21.2 x 15.5 cm)

Tablet Compartment: 8.3” W x 5.5” H x 0.6” D (21 x 14 x 1.5 cm)

Weight: 1.7 lbs (0.8 kg)

Spectral 10



Internal Dimensions: 13” W x 9.1” H x 4.9” D (33 x 23 x 12.5 cm)

Exterior Dimensions: 13.8” W x 10” H x 6.1” D (35 x 25.5 x 15.5 cm)

Tablet Compartment: 10.4” W x 7.6” H x 0.6” D (26.5 x 19.2 x 1.5 cm)

Weight: 2.2 lbs (1.1 kg)

Spectral 15



Internal Dimensions: 15.3” W x 9.8” H x 5.1” D (39 x 25 x 13 cm)

Exterior Dimensions: 16.1” W x 12.6” H x 6.3” D (41 x 32 x 16 cm)

Tablet Compartment: 12.6” W x 7.6” H x 0.8” D (32 x 19.2 x 2 cm)

Laptop Compartment: 14.1” W x 9.6” H x 1” D (36 x 24.5 x 2.5 cm)

Weight: 2.5 lbs (1.2 kg)

ABOUT THINK TANK PHOTO

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.