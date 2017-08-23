Partnership Built Over Last Two Years Continues to Provide HR Certification Access & Support to EAA Members in the United States.

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®), the premier organization that provides HR credentials for professionals who have demonstrated expertise in the field, today announced that it will extend its alliance with the Employer Associations of America (EAA).

"HRCI, like EAA, is continuously looking for ways to support HR professionals in making a broader impact on the organizations they serve," said Amy Schabacker Dufrane, Ed.D., SPHR, CAE. "Over the last two years, we have strengthened and grown our alliance and partnership. Nearly all of the 34 EAA regional associations across the U.S. offer its HR professional members support and access to HRCI credentials."

Since 2015, EAA has partnered with HRCI and promoted HRCI certifications, including the Professional in Human Resources® (PHR®), Senior Professional in Human Resources® (SPHR®) and Associate Professional in Human Resources™ (aPHR™). The alliance provides expanded support and recertification credit options to HR professionals working in EAA alliance member associations and their member companies.

"This alliance leverages the vision of the EAA to support our members to maximize workforce performance and the HRCI mission to develop and deliver the highest quality certification programs that contribute to the continued improvement of individual and organizational performance," said Vicki Vought, Executive Director, Employer Associations of America. "Our partnership will continue to bring our HR professional members access and support to receive HRCI credentials--the most rigorous, accredited HR certifications in the field."

Added Bruce Clarke, CEO of Capital Associated Industries in North Carolina (CAI) and EAA Board Chair, "As employer associations, our services strengthen both employee and organizational effectiveness though delivery of training, advice and development tools to our members. Most of our primary contacts are with HR professionals so our relationship with HRCI creates a 'win-win' for everyone."

About HRCI

HR Certification Institute® (HRCI®) is the premier professional credentialing organization for the human resource management profession, setting the standard for HR excellence and expertise worldwide for more than 40 years. HR practitioners and organizations turn to HRCI to ensure, strengthen and advance the strategic value of HR through credentials such as the Professional in Human Resources (PHR®) and the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR®). All HRCI certifications are fully accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), including six practice-based credentials and the Associate Professional in Human Resources™ (aPHR™) for line managers, students and others who are just starting out in HR. HRCI certifications are proven marks of distinction for various levels of competence, commitment, skill and knowledge in the HR field. Learn more at http://www.hrci.org.

About Employer Associations of America

The Employer Associations of America (EAA) consists of 34 regional employer associations that serve 35,000 companies and more than six million employees. The EAA's mission is to advance a national presence and to promote local success among members through unparalleled collaboration, excellence, and efficiency. The employer associations' human resource and business professionals provide businesses with expertise in the areas of compliance, recruitment, retention, surveys, safety, training, and organizational development. To learn more the EAA and membership, visit http://www.eaahub.org.

