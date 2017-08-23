4 Wheel Parts Celebrates Ogden, Utah Grand Opening

Ogden Exterior There are endless opportunities to explore the outdoors here in Utah and this great new location will be a tremendous resource for those who are looking to outfit their truck or Jeep for any adventure.

4 Wheel Parts, the global leader in off-road performance product sales and installation, is celebrating the opening of its newest location this Saturday, August 26 in Ogden, Utah with a family-friendly event. The festivities, located at 284 W 12th St., mark the debut for the off-road aftermarket retailer’s 82nd store in North America. Featuring special grand opening discounts, installation specials and various giveaways, 4 Wheel Parts will be unveiling its latest, state-of-the-art showroom and service bay as it presents their unique off-road shopping concept to the community.

“There are endless opportunities to explore the outdoors here in Utah and this great new location will be a tremendous resource for those who are looking to outfit their truck or Jeep for any adventure,” says Store Manager, Brandon Addington. “This store is our second in the state and with more than fifty years of experience providing quality parts and installation to our customers, we take great care to assist them in choosing everything from parts for an extreme build to floor mats and tonneau covers. We are looking forward to welcoming the community on Saturday as we open in Ogden.”

Visitors will have their first chance to become acquainted with the Ogden staff of 4x4 specialists who will be onsite to offer expert advice for potential builds and upgrades. Many of the industry’s leading manufacturers such as Rockslide Engineering, Teraflex Suspension, Tough Country, GenRight, Superchips, Decked and Artec Industries will also be on-hand to display and demonstrate their latest products. In addition to a host of custom vehicles on display, guests will be treated to such activities as a dunk tank, obstacle course, mechanical bull, bounce house, car crush, street tacos and Monster Energy Drinks.

Attendees will also have the chance to enter for a number of giveaways and promotions throughout the day culminating with a $1000 4 Wheel Parts shopping spree to one lucky winner. In addition to one-time-only event specials, ASE-certified technicians will be onsite providing installation discounts on select products purchased.

“Customers in Ogden now have the option of shopping online and picking up their purchases in the store or coming down and working with one of our experts. Regardless of how they shop, we’re pleased to offer the largest selection of parts and accessories available anywhere for their trucks and Jeeps,” says Addington.

What: 4 Wheel Parts Grand Opening Celebration

When: Saturday, August 26 - 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: Ogden, Utah

284 W 12th St

Ogden, UT 84404

Free Admission

About 4 Wheel Parts

4 Wheel Parts is the global leader in truck, Jeep, SUV and off-road performance products. With 82 locations across the U.S. and Canada and growing, 4 Wheel Parts Service Centers install all the products they sell. Maintaining the nation’s largest inventory of off-road tires, wheels, suspension products and accessories, 4 Wheel Parts serves customers across the country and around the globe. Life is Better Off-Road™. Visit them at 4wheelparts.com or call toll-free 877-474-4821